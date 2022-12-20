  
Nation, Politics

ED grills Rohit Reddy for six hours, asks him to appear again today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Dec 20, 2022, 12:24 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 7:45 am IST
BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, who appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials here on Monday was questioned by them for six. They asked him to appear again at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Hours before questioning, Reddy had sought one-week time, which ED refused and he appeared for hearing at 3 pm.

Speaking to the media later, Reddy stated that the officials had only
questioned him about his personal and family details, business activities and transactions. He said that they did not seek any information about money laundering, drugs or any other illegal activities as reported in the media.

"Even after six hours of questioning, I am totally clueless why ED called me in the first place. I repeatedly asked them to tell why I was being
questioned. They did not disclose anything. They just took my bio-data and sought details of my family members and business activities," he said.

"I had sought one-week time as I am currently in Ayyappa Deeksha, which will end next week. But ED officials rejected my request. As a law-abiding and responsible citizen, I attended the hearing and gave all the details that they sought," he said.

"They have asked me to submit documents in support of my answers. I shall do so on Tuesday," he added.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


