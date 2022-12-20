  
Nation Politics 20 Dec 2022 'Split' in ...
Nation, Politics

'Split' in Adilabad Congress over leadership tussle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 20, 2022, 1:09 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 9:38 am IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)
 Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy. (Twitter)

ADILABAD: Congress leaders in the erstwhile Adilabad district are divided into two groups, with the one side supporting TPCC president Revanth Reddy and the other comprising those who ‘revolted’ against Reddy.

The party cadre is confused and disappointed with the internal rift.

Till recently, the party cadre and second-rung leaders were confident that the party would return to power by reaping the electoral benefits of the anti-incumbency mood. The internal bickering seems set to dash such hopes.  

AICC programme implementation committee chairman and former MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy of Nirmal is playing a key role in the ‘Save Congress’ group comprising Batti Vikramarka, Madhu Yashki Goud, Damodhar Rajanarasimha and Jagga Reddy, all of them set against Uttam Kumar.  
 
Maheshwar Reddy has raised the banner of revolt against the TPCC president after he found his name was missing in the TPCC political affairs committee.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Naresh Jadhav, who contested the LS polls in 2014 as a Congress nominee and Vedma Bojju, who was made TPCC state general secretary in the new line-up, extended their support to Revanth Reddy. The two criticised the senior leaders airing their problems before the media instead of resolving these inside the party.

These two leaders criticised Aleti Maheshwar Reddy for his game of double standards and his feudal attitude and his contempt for leaders from the marginalized sections.

Naresh Jadhav alleged that Uttam ruined the party for his selfish political gains and recalled how these he and Maheshwar Reddy gave the party MP ticket to Ramesh Rathod in the 2019 elections though he was defeated in MLA elections; and also how the two extended financial support to independent candidate Anil Jadhav against the party candidate Soyam Bapu Rao in Boath assembly constituency in the 2018 elections.

Jadhav alleged that both these leaders lobbied against him and ensured that he did not get the party MP ticket while it was given to Rathod Ramesh in the last elections.

Vedma Bojju and Naresh Jadhav said the party has gained some momentum only after Revanth Reddy took charge as TPCC president. “It is high time for the party senior leaders to work hand in hand in the interest of the party to dethrone the TRS from power,” they said.

Meanwhile, former MLC K Premsagar Rao of Mancherial also joined hands with the senior leaders who revolted against Revanth. Rao was aspiring for the TPCC working president post but was made only a member of the TPCC executive.

Surprisingly, both Premsagar Rao and Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, who were opponents for a long time, are now in one group.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ch Ramachandra Reddy of Adilabad district reportedly extended his support to Revanth Reddy after he met him recently, in a fight against Uttam and Aleti Maheshwar Reddy.

 

...
Tags: telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), a. revanth reddy, adilabad district, aleti maheshwar reddy, n. uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 20 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Revanth says BRS convesion is illegal
Revanth unfazed, to go on TS padayatra for change
No one except Revanth Reddy joined TPCC from TD, claims Ravi

Latest From Nation

During her visit to the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district, the President would inaugurate a project of the tourism department, ‘Prasad’, at the premises of the Srisailam temple. — PTI

President Murmu arriving in Srisailam on December 26

Kaushik Kappagantula (left) and Satya Raghu Mokkapati, co-founders of Kheyti. — Twitter

Hyd-based agritech start-up wins Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government will provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for people under the poverty line. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Gehlot plans to give LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to poor

Telangana High Court (DC)

HC hears arguments in Disha encounter killings case



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sparks furore with “United AP” comments

AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Four Meghalaya MLAs join BJP as party seeks north-east boost in upcoming polls

BJP President J P Nadda greets Meghalaya MLA Ferlin CA Sangma after she joined the BJP, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Four MLAs from Meghalaya joined the party in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

BJP, gung ho on prospects, to focus on beefing up party in Telangana

The committees decided to give a break to the padayatra of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

CM Gehlot is on overdrive to escape the "sword of Damocles"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interact with children during the 'State Level Exhibition' organised to mark the four years of the state government, in Dausa, Rajasthan. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->