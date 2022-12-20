BRS to expand activities in six states including AP after Christmas

The Chief Minister (in picture) reportedly roped in poets and song writers of several Indian languages including Kannada, Maratha, Odissa for the purpose. — Twitter

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is all set to launch its activities in six states including the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh soon after Christmas by this month end.

Party sources on Tuesday said that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has decided to open party's kisan cells (farmers wings) initially in the six states with the slogan of ‘Ab ki baar, kisan sarkar’ demanding Telangana government's schemes of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24x7 free power to agriculture in respective states and promising to extend these schemes to all the states if the BRS is voted to power.

BRS Kisan cells will be launched in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state. The Chief Minister is learnt to have decided to go aggressive with party prorammes across the country after Christmas. Later, the BRS will launch its activities in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha. Songs and literature in various languages were being readied to spread

BRS ideology across the country.

The Chief Minister reportedly roped in poets and song writers of several Indian languages including Kannada, Maratha, Odissa for the purpose.

Party soruces claimed that many former MLAs, senior political leaders, with their teams and followers from various states of North India, East and Central India are having discussions with the Chief Minister. After the discussions, they are going back to their respective states to make arrangement to launch BRS activities. Rao is reportedly explaining to them at length what kind of policies should be adopted according to the aspirations of the people there following the geographical, social and cultural conditions of the respective states.

Sources also claimed that many people from Andhra Pradesh were already in discussion with Rao in Delhi and Hyderabad to give them an opportunity to work with BRS. They are keen to initiate the membership drive for BRS in the state. To this extent, the stage is ready to start BRKS in several districts of AP soon, they added.

A large number of 70 to 80 prominent people from many districts including North Andhra are already getting ready at start activities at the field level after the consultations with Rao.

"The activities of 'BRKS (BRS Kisan Cell)' will start in Andhra after CM's announcement. They are showing enthusiasm to participate in the BRS activities In this context, many people from Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka and other states are also expressing their readiness to join the BRS."

Rao is expected to address the national media by this month-end in Delhi to announce the BRS policies and the party's action plan for Lok Sabha polls.