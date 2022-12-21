BJP flays KTR for comments on Bandi

Hyderabad: The BJP on Tuesday severely criticised IT minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for the latter’s comments on state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on taking drugs tests.

Led by the BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna, the party said Rama Rao’s comments were not just in bad taste but were condemnable and launched a counter-attack asking why the Minister was reacting two years after Sanjay asked Rama Rao to take a test to prove he did not consume illicit drugs.

Aruna, in a statement said Rama Rao talking about taking a drugs test on Tuesday was because he fully knows that no traces of drugs taken remain in the body after nine months. “Has KTR been serious about taking the drugs test, he should have done it when Sanjay asked him to. That was the time to give samples of hair, nails, or even his kidney as he claimed he will today,” she said.

Aruna said there was no use of Rama Rao’s challenge now and added: “After Sanjay challenged KTR to take the tests, he went abroad, received de-addiction treatment, and now certain that no traces of any drugs are left in him, was saying he will take the test.”

Referring to Rama Rao’s comments on whether Sanjay would slap himself with his own slippers if the Minister comes clean after the test, Aruna said the day was not far off when people of the state would slap Rama Rao in a similar fashion.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s official spokesperson N.V. Subhash slammed Rama Rao saying “KTR first owes an explanation as to why he remained silent on the drugs tests all this while and was only now talking about it.” He also alleged that Rama Rao’s role in the drugs case was something people were aware of, and the time was nearing for the end of BRS’ government.