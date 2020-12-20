Nation Politics 20 Dec 2020 Telangana CM okays o ...
Telangana CM okays old registration process from tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2020, 12:17 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2020, 12:42 am IST
Sub-registrar offices not to insist on slot bookings

 

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday directed that registrations of non-agricultural properties be taken up in all sub-registrar offices from December 21 without insisting on advance slot booking, and using the CARD system for the time being.

The Chief Minister was taking stock of registration of non-agriculture properties in view of concerns expressed by the people and document writers, realtors, developers over the advance slot booking, and using the CARD system and also against the backdrop of High Court stay on slot bookings for property registrations.

 

After taking the opinions of senior officers of revenue and registration department at a review meeting, the CM decided to go for the old system of registrations in order to prevent hardship and inconvenience to the public.

Later, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in a press release informed that as per the decision of the Chief Minister, the stamps and registrations department officials had been directed to take necessary action and ensure smooth and speedy conduct of registrations, following due procedures and without any inconvenience to the public.

 

He made it clear that registrations in respect of the slots booked for December 19 and thereafter will be taken up as per the slots already booked.

The Chief Secretary said that in view of the orders of the High Court, the slot booking facility for non-agricultural registrations was being kept in abeyance for now. The High Court while staying the slot booking permitted registrations without insistence on Aadhaar details.

He said that a major initiative in the registration regime for non-agricultural properties was introduced on December 11. The unique features of the new system are increased transparency, no discretion at any level, and 100 per cent  online advance slot booking.

 

Stating that registrations of non-agricultural transactions commenced on December 14, he explained that so far 2,599 slots were booked and 1,760 registrations have been completed.





