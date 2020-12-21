Nation Politics 20 Dec 2020 BJP’s Mahbubna ...
BJP’s Mahbubnagar chief quits party

HYDERABAD: Erra Shekhar, the BJP’s Mahbubnagar district president and former MLA, resigned from the party on Sunday. He informed the decision to the media over telephone and said that he would clarify the reasons later.
Incidentally, his resignation was timed with the party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s visit to Mahbubnagar.

On Sunday, Sanjay while on his way to Narayanpet district went to the residence of former MP A.P. Jithender Reddy in Mahbubnagar along with senior leaders for breakfast.

 

Sources said that Shekhar was insulted at Jithender Reddy’s residence over seating arrangements for the senior leaders. He was apparently seated in the second row, which upset him. Shekhar’s followers pointed out that as a former legislator who wielded clout in the area and as district president, Shekhar’s opinions should have been taken into consideration before conducting meetings and press conferences but they were not.

Shekhar successfully contested the Mahbubnagar Assembly seat on a TD ticket in the 2014 elections and subsequently joined the BJP.

 

Meanwhile, Sanjay’s press meet was cancelled at the eleventh hour because of pressure from senior party leaders. There is talk of a rift between the party’s senior leaders and newcomers in the district.

