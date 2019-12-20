Nation Politics 20 Dec 2019 'Acche beete pa ...
'Acche beete paanch saal...': AAP launches 2020 poll campaign slogan

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
With the launch of the slogan, the party kick-started its campaign for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year.
(Photo: Manish Sisodia | Twitter)
 (Photo: Manish Sisodia | Twitter)

New Delhi: 'Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal' is the slogan of the Aam Aadmi Party for the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

With the launch of the slogan, the party kick-started its campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held early next year. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the slogan, 'Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal' (the last five years went well, keep going Kejriwal) in presence of AAP MLAs and other party leaders.

 

Sisodia said the slogan was based on the feedback of the people of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, will fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC.

 

Tags: aap, arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia, 2020 delhi assembly elections
Location: India, Delhi


