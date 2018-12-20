‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’: Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to people of Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is known for his witty remarks, at many occasions, has used rhyming one-liners, and innuendoes to target his political rivals. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bhopal: Taking a cue from Salman Khan starrer Bollywood movie Tiger Zinda Hai, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the people of Madhya Pradesh not to worry about what will happen.

"Tiger abhi zinda hai (Tiger is still alive)," he said.

Expressing gratitude towards the people of his constituency - Budhni - on Wednesday, the BJP leader said, "No one needs to worry about what will happen to them. I am still here. Tiger abhi zinda hai."

Chouhan, who is known for his witty remarks, at many occasions, has used rhyming one-liners, and innuendoes to target his political rivals.

During poll campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi by referring to a Bollywood song, "Tum to thehre pardesi saath kya nibhaoge."

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the state, the Congress managed to get 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats. BSP won 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents got 4 seats. Later, the BSP and the SP extended their support to the Congress to claim government in the state.