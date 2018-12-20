search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Pon Radhakrishnan moves notice against Yathish

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 20, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2018, 1:15 am IST
He said he enquired with the police about the reason for allowing only government buses and not private buses.
Yathish Chandra G.H.
 Yathish Chandra G.H.

Thiruvananthapuram: Union minister of state for finance Pon Radhakrishnan on Wednesday moved a privilege motion against IPS officer Yathish Chandra G.H., now Thrissur city commissioner, for his alleged “misconduct” when the minister visited Sabarimala in November. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she would look into the matter.

Mr Radhakrishnan said he had gone to Sabarimala on Nov-ember 21 along with four other devotees and they were stopped 22 km away from the complex because “private vehicles were not allowed to go beyond that point and pilgrims were forced to take government buses”.

 

He said he enquired with the police about the reason for allowing only government buses and not private buses. There was no answer from the other police officers when Mr Yathish Chandra, on special duty at Sabarimala, told him that private buses would not be allowed “because there is landslide and also there is congestion’.

The minister maintained that the police officer asked him whether he would take the “responsibility for any untoward development...I construe this as a mark of disrespect to an elected representative of this House”, the Minister said.

The Minister, who represents Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, raised the issue during Zero Hour. He said he was witness to the “pain and anguish of pilgrims, including senior citizens and children”.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had exonerated the officer saying he had not shown disrespect towards the Union Minister.

...
Tags: pon radhakrishnan, sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chinese man gets lung infection after sniffing his stinky socks every night

He had a habit of sniffing his socks after work (Photo: Pixabay)
 

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

Bell said Trump’s worldview resembled a caecilian’s, whose eyes can only detect light and dark. (Photo: File)
 

Famed sperm donor with 18 kids wants to go global, impregnate more women

To date, he's fathered 18 kids, and those positive pregnancy tests on his page indicate he's impregnated even more women in the past few months.
 

Devices with bad passwords will now be illegal: Government

The law will only apply to those devices that come with bad company default passwords.
 

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

Live Facial Recognition (LFR), is technology that can identify a person from a digital image. The technology is being used to assist in the prevention and detection of crime by identifying wanted criminals. (Photo: Metropolitan Police, UK)
 

Food delivery robot bursts into flames

The manufacturer has blamed the incident on human error, citing that someone had inserted a defective battery into the robot that caused a thermal runway. (Photo: James Wenzel, via Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assembly polls: Dalit unrest kept Madhya Pradesh in news

Kamal Nath became the chief minister and hours after taking charge, announced a farm loan waiver. (Photo: ANI)

Army should use water cannons, tear gas instead of bullets: Farooq Abdullah

‘We hope the Army and police will not carry out such operations in the future,’ said Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: File)

KCR mocked Rahul for hugging PM in Parliament: Kavitha

‘The whole nation watched when the leader of the opposition, breaking all the established practices of the Parliament, suddenly crossed over and hugged the Prime Minister.’ Kavitha said. (Photo: Twitter | @RaoKavitha)

Seats in Jharkhand, UP: NDA ally LJP’s new demands

‘We are asking for what is rightfully ours. We are an honest partner of the NDA,’ LJP leader Pashupati Paras said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Cong govts corrupt since Nehru regime, alleges Assam CM
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham