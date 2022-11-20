  
Nation Politics 20 Nov 2022 Kishan Reddy asks KC ...
Nation, Politics

Kishan Reddy asks KCR to stay in Pakistan to understand reality

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDRA PULLOOR
Published Nov 20, 2022, 11:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 11:02 pm IST
Union Minister Kishan Reddy (Image: DC)
HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy suggested Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family stay in Pakistan for six months to compare the standard of living, after Rao targeted the BJP over India’s economy, claiming that neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal had better economies.

Kishan Reddy said, “Modi made India the fifth greatest economy in the world, setting aside the United Kingdom. Rao wants to build his image by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but people in the country are laughing at Chandrashekar Rao.”

The Union minister for tourism and culture, and development of north east region was addressing BJP district presidents and other office bearers at Leonia Resorts in Shamirpet on Sunday, as part of a three-day state-level training programme for BJP members.

He attacked the TRS for being a family-run party and said that BJP was the party for the common man, as it works according to its constitution that can elevate deserving leaders to the top post of Prime Minister.

“People in Telangana want change of government and they are extending support to the BJP and it was proved in Lok Sabha, GHMC and byelections,” he said.

The minister urged the party cadre to aggressively take the fight to the TRS.

“People of other states and national media and the national leadership of BJP are looking at Telangana for political prospects. The TRS government is playing ‘Thondi Aata’ (fake game). BJP is not against any religion and it provides schemes for all,” he said.

Tags: g kishan reddy, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


