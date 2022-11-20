  
Nation Politics 20 Nov 2022 Sanjay to launch fif ...
Nation, Politics

Sanjay to launch fifth phase of yatra from Bhainsa in November end

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Nov 20, 2022, 12:04 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 12:04 am IST
BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar(C). (DC Image)
 BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar(C). (DC Image)

ADILABAD: BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will start the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on November 28 from Bhainsa, where he is expected to induct Ramarao Patel into the party fold at a public meeting, party members said.

Patel quit the Congress two days ago.

The BJP contingent will traverse Nirmal, Khanapur, Badankurthy, Korutla, Jagtial, Choppadandi and Karimnagar Rural and Karimnagar over 16 days of the yatra’s latest phase, leaders said.

The details were discussed in a meeting in Hyderabad that saw the participation of Nirmal BJP unit members, BJP constituency convener Ayyannagari Bhumanna and state secretary Ravula Ramnath.

BJP’s Ritesh Rathod told Deccan Chronicle that the yatra would enter the Adilabad district from Khanapur in Nirmal district.

Rathod said they were planning a public meeting in Khanapur and may spend a day and a half in the constituency as they would have to navigate a dense forest area.

 

Tags: bandi sanjay, telangana bjp, praja sangrama yatra, ramarao patel
Location: India, Telangana


