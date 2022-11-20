  
Nation Politics 20 Nov 2022 Modi slams Congress ...
Nation, Politics

Modi slams Congress over Medha Patkar joining Rahul's yatra

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 20, 2022, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Narmada Bacaho Andolan leader Medha Patkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gujarat. — Twitter
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Narmada Bacaho Andolan leader Medha Patkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gujarat. — Twitter

Dhoraji (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked on what moral ground is the Congress seeking votes in Gujarat when its leader was joined in his Bharat Jodo Yatra by a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades.

Modi was referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Addressing a poll rally in Dhoraji town of Gujarat's Rajkot district, Modi said the ambitious project of building Sardar Sarovar Dam over Narmada river was delayed because many people had tried hard to stall it.

"The Narmada project was the only solution to quench the thirst of the arid region of Kutch and Kathiyawad (Saurashtra region). You must have seen yesterday how a Congress leader was doing padyatra with a woman, who was an anti-Narmada activist. She and others had stalled the project for three decades by creating legal hurdles" he said.

These activists held protests just to make sure that water does not reach here, Modi said, and accused the activists of defaming Gujarat to such an extent that even the World Bank stopped funds for the project.

"When Congress leaders approach you to seek votes, I want you to ask them to explain on what moral ground the opposition party is seeking votes when their leader was doing padyatra with a woman who was against the Narmada project. I urge you to ask this question to Congress, he said.

The BJP government in Gujarat had worked hard for 20 years to resolve the water shortage issue through various schemes, such as building check dams, digging new wells and lakes and providing water through pipelines, Modi said.

"Today, the entire Kutch-Kathiyawad region is receiving water through this pipeline network. We believe in bringing permanent solutions to problems. We understand that water and electricity are crucial for development. Congress governments were only interested in installing hand pumps," he said.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 with the counting of votes on December 8 along with that of Himachal Pradesh. Of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting for 89 seats will be held on December 1 and the balance 93 seats on December 5.

Polling in Dhoraji area, held by Congress, will take place on December 1.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra, medha patkar, gujarat polls, modi dhoraji rally, narendra modi news


Latest From Nation

High Court advocates have been abstaining from work since Friday. (File Photo: PTI)

Bar body to abstain from court work today

In AP, four lakh farmers are engaged in oil palm cultivation (AFP Photo)

Oil Palm cultivation facing odds, farmers seek remunerative price

Residents of Chintapalli and Lambasingi revealed that thick fog has been enveloping their places till 10 a.m. since last one week. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Tourists swarm as mercury drops in ASR district

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC File)

BJP will come to power through core ideology, says Bandi



MOST POPULAR

 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP leader gets massage in Tihar

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate after Mr Jain's legal team filed a contempt of court plea, saying that the CCTV footage, which showed him receiving a massage inside jail, was

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

TRS mob vandalises Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence for anti-CM remarks

Screengrab of a video showing TRS workers vandalising the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills. (DC Image)

Razakar to aid BJP set context for Telangana on sets

Being produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, the movie is aimed at not only recreating history, but also helping the BJP in the elections. (Representational Image/AFP)

BJP targets Mulayam’s seat in coming bypolls

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP ahead of the recent Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->