Leave Savarkar, Nehru alone, advises Raut

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Nov 20, 2022, 2:00 am IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 2:00 am IST
Sanjay Raut. (PTI)
Mumbai: A day after warning of a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena (UBS) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday appealed to everyone not to malign Savarkar and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Raut also said that those who follow Savarkar should not raise a question over the contribution of Mr. Nehru because someone has raised a question on Savarkar.

Raut, who is also Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of Marathi Daily Saamana, said that V.D. Savarkar, Subhashchandra Bose,   Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi or any other freedom fighter who had contributed in the freedom movement, would always be revered in the country. The freedom fighters do not belong to any political parties or any specific ideologue. “Nobody should besmirch the reputations of both Pandit Nehru and Savarkar as they (freedom fighters) are not alive to defend themselves,” the Rajya Sabha member said.   

He also pointed out the importance of Pandit Nehru’s contribution for the country. "Just because someone badmouths about Savarkar, it doesn't mean you also speak negatively about Pandit Nehru. This should be stopped at least by those who are considering themselves followers of Savarkar. This is not our tradition," the Sena leader added.

Pandit Nehru struggled for the freedom of the country. After the independence of the country, Pandit Nehru, who was the first Prime Minister of India, took India on the path of development by adopting Savarkar's "scientific temper", Mr Raut said.

"…Otherwise, Hindustan (read India) would have become another Pakistan....our country will be forever indebted to Pandit Nehru for that," Mr. Raut noted.

During the Maharashtra leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that Savarkar had helped the British and wrote a mercy petition. Rahul Gandhi’s statement provided a shot in the arm to BJP, former ally of Uddhav Thackeray's party. The BJP cornered the Shiv Sena (UBS) over Rahul's remarks. Mr. Raut said that Mr Gandhi should not have spoken negatively about Savarkar unnecessarily.  

 

Tags: maha vikas aghadi, congress leader rahul gandhi, shiv sena, sanjay raut, savarkar, jawaharlal nehru
Location: India, Maharashtra


ADVERTISEMENT

