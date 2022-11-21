KCR to sound bugle for Telangana polls from Mahbubnagar on Dec. 4

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is set to sound the poll bugle for the 2023 Assembly elections by addressing a massive public meeting in Mahbubnagar on December 4, while district incharge minister V. Srinivas Goud and TRS MLAs are working feverishly to ensure the event’s grand success by mobilising one lakh people.

The CM is visiting Mahbubnagar to inaugurate a new Integrated Collectorate Office Complex and launch development programmes, while the TRS leadership scheduled huge public meetings in districts. These public meetings will coincide with the CM’s tours to districts from December, in light of the upcoming December 2023 Assembly elections. There will be a dozen public meetings held by the CM until June 2023.

According to party sources, the CM has confirmed his participation in public meetings scheduled for Mahbubnagar, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet. The CM's schedule to Mahbubabad and Suryapet, however, has yet to be finalised. Sources said there is a possibility that the CM will address a public meeting in Mahbubabad prior to Mahbubnagar, but the CM’s final decision in this regard is awaited. If not, public meetings in Mahbubabad and Suryapet will be held in December, following the Mahbubnagar meeting.

On November 15, at a joint meeting of TRS MLAs, MLCs, and MPs held at Telangana Bhavan, the CM declared that the state has entered a “election year”, with only 10 months left for the TRS government to work on a full scale until October 2023, and that the election code could come into force anytime after October 2023.

Accordingly, he directed party MLAs to stay in their constituencies, be accessible to the public, resolve their grievances, and complete pending projects on a war footing in the next 10 months. He assured MLAs that he would undertake tours to all the districts to launch development programmes and complete pending projects besides addressing public meetings to prepare the party's rank and file for the December 2023 Assembly elections.

The CM's district programmes are currently being finalised in accordance with the CM's observations made at the November 15 meeting. Apart from inaugurating Integrated Collectorate Office Complex in Mahbubnagar, the CM will also inaugurate the TRS district office, lay the foundation for the construction of a government super specialty hospital at the old collectorate site, and launch various development programmes at Mini Tank Bund.