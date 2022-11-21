  
Nation Politics 20 Nov 2022 KCR to sound bugle f ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to sound bugle for Telangana polls from Mahbubnagar on Dec. 4

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 21, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image: DC)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is set to sound the poll bugle for the 2023 Assembly elections by addressing a massive public meeting in Mahbubnagar on December 4, while district incharge minister V. Srinivas Goud and TRS MLAs are working feverishly to ensure the event’s grand success by mobilising one lakh people.

The CM is visiting Mahbubnagar to inaugurate a new Integrated Collectorate Office Complex and launch development programmes, while the TRS leadership scheduled huge public meetings in districts. These public meetings will coincide with the CM’s tours to districts from December, in light of the upcoming December 2023 Assembly elections. There will be a dozen public meetings held by the CM until June 2023.

According to party sources, the CM has confirmed his participation in public meetings scheduled for Mahbubnagar, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet. The CM's schedule to Mahbubabad and Suryapet, however, has yet to be finalised. Sources said there is a possibility that the CM will address a public meeting in Mahbubabad prior to Mahbubnagar, but the CM’s final decision in this regard is awaited. If not, public meetings in Mahbubabad and Suryapet will be held in December, following the Mahbubnagar meeting.

On November 15, at a joint meeting of TRS MLAs, MLCs, and MPs held at Telangana Bhavan, the CM declared that the state has entered a “election year”, with only 10 months left for the TRS government to work on a full scale until October 2023, and that the election code could come into force anytime after October 2023.

Accordingly, he directed party MLAs to stay in their constituencies, be accessible to the public, resolve their grievances, and complete pending projects on a war footing in the next 10 months. He assured MLAs that he would undertake tours to all the districts to launch development programmes and complete pending projects besides addressing public meetings to prepare the party's rank and file for the December 2023 Assembly elections.

The CM's district programmes are currently being finalised in accordance with the CM's observations made at the November 15 meeting. Apart from inaugurating Integrated Collectorate Office Complex in Mahbubnagar, the CM will also inaugurate the TRS district office, lay the foundation for the construction of a government super specialty hospital at the old collectorate site, and launch various development programmes at Mini Tank Bund.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekar rao, 2023 telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR to start poll year with more welfare schemes
Make roads shine like mirrors, KCR tells officials
KCR banks on Munugode model for 2023 polls

Latest From Nation

High Court advocates have been abstaining from work since Friday. (File Photo: PTI)

Bar body to abstain from court work today

In AP, four lakh farmers are engaged in oil palm cultivation (AFP Photo)

Oil Palm cultivation facing odds, farmers seek remunerative price

Residents of Chintapalli and Lambasingi revealed that thick fog has been enveloping their places till 10 a.m. since last one week. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Tourists swarm as mercury drops in ASR district

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC File)

BJP will come to power through core ideology, says Bandi



MOST POPULAR

 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP leader gets massage in Tihar

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate after Mr Jain's legal team filed a contempt of court plea, saying that the CCTV footage, which showed him receiving a massage inside jail, was

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

Modi slams Congress over Medha Patkar joining Rahul's yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Narmada Bacaho Andolan leader Medha Patkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gujarat. — Twitter

TRS mob vandalises Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence for anti-CM remarks

Screengrab of a video showing TRS workers vandalising the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills. (DC Image)

Razakar to aid BJP set context for Telangana on sets

Being produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, the movie is aimed at not only recreating history, but also helping the BJP in the elections. (Representational Image/AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->