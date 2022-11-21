  
Nation, Politics

Hectic schedule awaits Jagan in Narasapuram today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Nov 21, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 12:23 am IST
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Narasapuram of West Godavari district on Monday to participate in the inauguration ceremonies and for setting stones for development programmes.

He would also address a public meeting during his first visit to the town after the recent reorganisation of districts. Officials said he would be participating in 16 programmes.

The Chief Minister would lay the foundation stones for Andhra Pradesh Aqua University, initiate the renovation works of Narasapuram Bus Station, the Biyyaputhippa Fishing Harbour, launch the works of the Kaja, East Kokkileru and Muskepalem outfall structures, as also for the the treasury and accounts Office,  Narasapuram,  the 220/132/ 33 KV Rustumbada power substation, the Moolaparru regulator cone on Upputeru river, and initiate the distribution of lands of Narasapuram agriculture company.

He would perform the inauguration of the new building of Narasapuram regional hospital and of the public health department in the municipality apart from the drinking water development scheme, the Narasapuram underground drainage scheme, the Vashishtha Varadhi – the strengthening of the embankment at Buddigavani jetty, the Seshavatharam crop canal development works and the Mogalthur weir crop canal construction works.

Officials said the establishment of a separate university named Andhra Pradesh Aqua University at Narasapuram, that will be the third aqua university in the country after one each in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, is another highlight.

For this, 40 acres of land has been allotted between Saripalli and Likhithapudi villages in the vicinity of Narasapuram. Approval of DPR at an estimated cost of ~332 crore for construction has been done. As part of the second phase of the university works, 350 acres in Biyaputhippa village of Narasapuram mandal will be taken up for construction of the university's beach campus and research center at a cost of Rs 222 crore.

Officials also said fishermen and aquaculture farmers would benefit the most from the fisheries university. Due to availability of professionally qualified human resources, crop losses in the aquaculture sector can be reduced to a large extent. About Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore of financial benefit will accrue to aqua farmers.

Proposals to start more fisheries colleges and fisheries polytechnic colleges under the Aqua University are being pursued. This would help produce the required number of fisheries Diploma, BFSC, MFSC and PhD-qualified candidates. With this, there would be no more need for AP to depend on other states for professional manpower.

The Biyyaputhippa fishing harbour would come up in 150 acres at Biyyaputhippa with an investment of Rs 429.43 crore. The government has already issued a GO to construct a fishing harbour. It has made all the necessary arrangements for development of the fishing industry through construction of this harbour, which would allow fishermen to go deep into the sea in highly capable motor boats and enhance the marketing facilities.

The harbour construction site is 14 km from the town and would benefit about 6,000 fishermen from Narasapuram and Mogalthur mandals.

As for the Narasapuram agriculture company lands, the erstwhile British government had, in the year 1921, given 1,754 acres of land in Darbarevu village to the Narasapuram agriculture company on a 99-year lease. Darbarevu is a sub-village of Vemulavi in Narasapuram mandal. Since that day, 1623 farmers have acquired such land and are doing agriculture, but the farmers have no land ownership rights or revenue record rights. Therefore, the land is not eligible to be sold or mortgaged in banks.

Hence, the YSRC  government has issued a GO giving 1,623 farmers full rights of land ownership and the revenue records.

...
