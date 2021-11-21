Nation Politics 20 Nov 2021 Minister demands pro ...
Nation, Politics

Minister demands proof of Naidu’s spouse being insulted

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 21, 2021, 12:14 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2021, 12:14 am IST
Nani claimed that no one mentioned the name of Naidu's spouse during the assembly session
Information minister Perni Venkatramaiah. (Photo:Facebook)
 Information minister Perni Venkatramaiah. (Photo:Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: Information minister Perni Venkatramaiah alias Nani has demanded Telugu Desam to release proof for its allegations that former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife had been insulted by YSRC members in the AP Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Nani claimed that no one mentioned the name of Naidu's spouse during the assembly session. “But the TD chief created a melodrama claiming insult to his wife, which is untrue. Nobody abused any family member of Naidu. There are no such comments in assembly records,” the minister maintained.

 

He accused Chandrababu of enacting yet another drama and making false allegations to gain sympathy from people. He said it is not right to attribute words that have never been used.

Nani said in fact the opposition leader tried to provoke YSRC members by discussing topics out of context to defame the government. He stated that photography and videography is against rules of the Legislative Assembly. Yet, TDP MLAs have recorded a video of Chandrababu Naidu. Even in that, there is no record of YSRC leaders abusing Naidu’s family, he pointed out.

 

...
Tags: perni venkatramaiah, tdp president n. chandrababu naidu, ysrc leaders
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


