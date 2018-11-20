Telangana Assembly elections: Next 3 days crucial for TRS, Congress

Congress candidate from Khairatabad constituency Dasoju Shravan on his way to file his nomination with large crowd of supporters on Monday. (Photo: GANDHI)

Hyderabad: The TRS and the Congress face three crucial days till the withdrawal of nominations to find out how many of the rebel candidates have stayed in the contest. Filing of nominations coming to an end on Monday, and many rebels remained in place.

The problem is more for the Congress, which delayed the announcement of candidates. The TRS had the time to pacify rebels as it had announced the candidates early. The BJP is also facing rebel pressure in some constituencies.

In the keen fight between the two parties in some seats, the presence of rebels may change the results. TS Telugu Desam rebels are in the fray against both the Congress and the TD in some constituencies.

TD president and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to pacify the TD rebels by calling them to Amaravati. The Congress has appointed a committee to persuade the rebels to withdraw. In the TRS, caretaker ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao are playing a key role in winning over the disgruntled candidates.

Apart from the party leaders, the candidates are trying to pacify their rebels in their respective constituencies.

In Serilimgampally, former MLA Bikshapathi Yadav filled his papers as a rebel against TD candidate Bhavya Anand Prasad. In Khairatabad TRS leader Manne Govardhan Reddy is in the fray against TRS candidate Danam Nagendar. Former home minister Sabita Indra Reddy’s son has filed his papers from Rajendranagar.

In Secunderabad Cantonment, Mr Krishank has filled his nomination papers as a rebel against Congress candidate Sarve Satyanarayana, his father-in-law. Former ministers Suddala Devaiah, G. Vijaya Rama Rao and others have also filed their papers as rebel candidates from the Mahakutami.

Party leaders are identifying which rebels could damage their prospects.

In the beginning, the TRS had rebels in more than 25 constituencies. Mr Rama Rao and Mr Harish Rao spoke with them and got them over to their side.

Political parties while pacifying their own rebels are also trying to encourage those from other parties to split the rival vote. They are also trying to net unhappy leaders from other parties. Former minister Cheraku Mutyam Reddy was disappointed that his allotting Dubbaka seat had been allotted to the TJSs. Mr Harish Rao succeeded to bring him into the TRS fold.