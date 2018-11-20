Befitting replies to welfare schemes allegation is KCR’s new style

Khammam: Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has changed his style of speech in the second spell of election campaign and he tried to give answer to the allegations levelled by Opposition leaders on various welfare schemes.

Mr Rao tried to corner Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by showing his (Babu) letter’s copy, addressed to the Central government, stopping the construction of Sitarama lift irrigation project.

“Sitarama lift irrigation project is being executed to make Khammam district equal to West and East Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh. But, Chandrababu Naidu started checking the construction by writing letters to the Centre,” he said.

“It is the right of the people of the Khammam district to question Mr Naidu on the letter and enter the district. Some of the parties are coming to the people by showing their caste and religion. Poor have never known caste and caste will not fulfill anybody’s hunger. In the previous elections, I suggested to the TRS strategy committee to count party winning seats minus Khammam and Hyderabad. In the present election, TRS victory count starts from Khammam and Hyderabad and the party will win in all the 10 seats in the two districts,” he said.

On the allegation of Opposition parties on 2BHK housing and three acres being given to Dalits, he said that the Congress and the Telugu Desam had no intelligence enough to understand the 2BHK project.

“The philosophy of the scheme is to build a good house to the poor, where they can live for 70 years. The cost of one 2BHK is equal to seven houses in the earlier housing scheme. Everybody knows the quality of the earlier houses,” he said, adding that Congress and Telugu Desam should question themselves about what they achieved in their 70 years’ rule.

“These parties have no right to find fault with the TRS government which ruled only for 51 months,” KCR opined.

He assured that the issue of farmers who practice Podu farming will be solved soon by discussing the matter with the Central government. The TRS government has implemented 411 welfare schemes, including KCR Kit, Kalyanalaxmi and Aasara.

Some states have enquired about the Rythu Bandu scheme and how it is being executed in Telangana. He said that the farmers will get Rs 10,000 per year under the scheme from the next year.