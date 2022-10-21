Rahul promises support to VSP activists

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh (PTI Photo)

ANATAPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his opposition to sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He assured that Congress will protect VSP from being sold off to private parties.

On the third day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, the Congress MP had interactions with four different groups at the Mugati camp on Thursday. Steel plant activists were among them.

Rahul reiterated that Congress wants to protect public sector companies as they fulfil social objectives, unlike the private sector.

On the same lines, he maintained that his party is opposed to privatisation of LIC, which has been serving India well for many past decades. He regretted that high GST is being charged for insurance products, particularly for health.

The Congress MP recalled Rajiv Gandhi's pioneering role in ensuring constitutional status to panchayatraj institutions across the country.

Rahul Gandhi had darshan at the Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Muth at Mantralayam on Thursday night. Pontiff Sri Subhudendra Theertha blessed Rahul and offered him prasadam. He also offered prayers to Goddess Manchalamma.

The top Congress leader was accompanied by KPCC leader D.K. Shivakumar and former APCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy.