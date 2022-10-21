Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

HYDERABAD: Speculations are rife about the ensuing visit of Rahul Gandhi to the city, especially with regard to visiting the famed Bhagyalakshmi temple in Charminar. Incidentally, this temple is frequented by Union leaders from BJP.

Though Congress leaders asserted that Gandhi would visit the temple, the move has been stopped.

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. The yatra has invigorated the Congress cadre and also has increased the curiosity of traditional voters.

According to Aamer Javeed, vice-president of Telangana Youth Congress, who is also in the yatra’s cultural committee, “initially our leader was scheduled to visit various religious places. The plan has changed. He was supposed to visit Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha in Afzalgunj, Bhagyalaxmi temple, Yousufain dargah at Nampally and St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gunfoundry. The plan was changed because the leader wants to spend more time with the general public and hear their grievances.”