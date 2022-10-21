Mysterious 'grave' for Nadda pops up in Munugode

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy castigated Telangana Rashtra Samithi calling it a party of “hooligans” who indulge in “deviant and disgusting acts” and stoop to low levels and do not even hesitate from “building a grave for a person who is alive.” Kishan Reddy slammed the TRS leaders and workers for a ‘grave’ built in Munugode constituency with a picture of BJP national president JP Nadda prominently displayed at its head with a banner that asked why a fluoride mitigation research centre Nadda had promised was not set up.

Speaking at a news conference, Kishan Reddy said even by TRS standards, which are very low to start with, this latest of its acts, is “shameful”, and was an exhibition of the depths of depravity the ruling party in Telangana could dive into. Kishan Reddy said Munugode voters will not tolerate such nast behaviour and teach the TRS a befitting lesson in the November 3 bypoll.

“How dare the TRS, and the Kalvakuntla family build a grave for our party president? It is only the Kalvakuntla family led TRS in the entire country that performs such acts and even performs last rites for a person who is alive,” Kishan Reddy said.

“Even depraved actions have a limit and the Kalvakuntla family has crossed even these boundaries,” Kishan Reddy said.

“If TRS feels insecure and finds comfort in such actions, it should know not to test out patience, and mistake our forbearing for helplessness. Such actions will result in severe consequences for the KCR family.” Kishan Reddy warned.

He said the BJP government at the Centre gave around Rs 800 crore to Telangana to further strengthen existing fluoride mitigation measures in 1,041 villages in two years - 2016 and 2017 – under the national water quality sub-mission. He said Rs 700.23 crore was given under this sub-mission, while another Rs 94.98 crore was given for piped water supply and purification plants.