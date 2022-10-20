  
Nation, Politics

Lookalike party symbols a worry for TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 20, 2022, 7:26 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2022, 7:26 am IST
The TRS car symbol was placed at serial no. 2, but the party says there is a car look-alike symbol of a ship at serial no. 7 (DC Image)
 The TRS car symbol was placed at serial no. 2, but the party says there is a car look-alike symbol of a ship at serial no. 7 (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The TRS, which is complaining of "identical symbols” on the Munugode bypoll EVMs, said three similar symbols appear alongside the car symbol on the first ballot unit.

The TRS car symbol was placed at serial no. 2, but the party says there is a car look-alike symbol of a ship at serial no. 7, a chapati roller at serial no.12, and a television symbol at serial no. 13. Another car look-alike symbol of a camera was placed at serial no. 41, in the third EVM unit.

The EC has rejected the TRS request to bar the symbols of camera, chapati roller, doli, road roller, soap dish, television, sewing machine, and ship and has assigned four of them to Independents. The High Court has also refused to intervene.

TRS leaders have asked the party's rank and file to conduct a door-to-door voter awareness campaign and make them aware of where the party symbol lies.
Following this, TRS cadres are visiting every house and distributing pamphlets on the location of the TRS symbol.

