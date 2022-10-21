  
Nation Politics 20 Oct 2022 KTR attacks Modi gov ...
Nation, Politics

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 21, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2022, 1:16 am IST
Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)
 Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

HYDERABAD: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Thursday took strong exception to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to remove Munugode returning officer Jagannadha Rao and replacing him with Rohit Singh in connection with the 'road roller' symbol controversy.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said in a statement that the EC's decision was yet another example of how the BJP-led government at the Centre was misusing constitutional bodies for political gain and to target political opponents. 

Rama Rao claimed that the removal of RO demonstrated the BJP's pressure on the Election Commission, which was supposed to uphold the spirit of democracy without bias. He claimed that reinstating the road roller symbol, which had been suspended since 2011, was a mockery of the spirit of democracy.

"Based on TRS request in 2011, the EC has removed the road roller symbol from the list of free symbols for allotment to registered unrecognised parties and Independent candidates as it resembles TRS car symbol and confusing voters. But the same road roller symbol has been reinstated for upcoming Munugode bypolls which is against the spirit of the election,” he opined.

Rama Rao accused the BJP of attempting to gain mileage in the byelections by confusing voters with symbols that resemble the TRS' car symbol. "This violates the constitutional spirit of free and fair elections," he said, while urging the people to be aware that the BJP was abusing constitutional institutions for political gain.

"TRS strongly condemns the decision taken by the Election Commission on transfer of the returning officer who worked as per the rules. The Election Commission is working under BJP's national leadership. BJP is resorting to such wrongdoings after realising that its defeat is imminent in the bypoll."

The TRS leadership is worried about the EC's decision to reinstate the road roller symbol in the Munugode bypoll because candidates with road roller symbols secured considerable votes in previous elections, and the party believes that voters confused road roller with car and cast their votes for road roller instead of car.

The TRS has already written to EC requesting it to remove eight car look-alike symbols such as camera, chapati roller, doli, road roller, soap dish, television, sewing machine and ship from the list of 'free symbols' in Munugode bypoll.

However, the EC rejected its request and allotted four symbols, chapati roller, ship, television and camera on October 17 to Independents. With the reallotment of road roller symbol to Yuga Thulasi Party on Thursday, the 'identical symbols' went up to five.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samithi (trs), election commission of india, munugode, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Official sources said these polling booths and villages were classified as “sensitive” taking into account past history and records, law and order problems, cash and liquor distribution. (Representational Image/ DC File)

EC declares 104 out of 289 polling booths in Munugode as 'sensitive'

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has given his nod for amendment of certain sections in the housing act (DC Image)

Governor’s assent to law for affordable houses for all in Amaravati

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for advocating three marriages (Photo: PTI)

Jagan lambasts Pawan Kalyan for preaching three marriages

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh (PTI Photo)

Rahul promises support to VSP activists



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ECI has no power on electoral promises, Owaisi

In a letter to the ECI, the Majlis chief took objection to the former identifying social welfare schemes like loan waivers, pension schemes, and free public utilities and asking parties to justify their promises regarding such schemes. — PTI

Mysterious 'grave' for Nadda pops up in Munugode

Union Minister Kishan Reddy speaks to media over TRS government's tactics in Munugodu (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Fissures in AP BJP with Kanna blaming Veerraju for lack of coordination with JSP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently commented that despite his party having an alliance with BJP, there was no proper coordination from the BJP. (Representational Image)

TRS loses HC fight for changing car-like election symbols

The division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy dismissed the plea, after the ECI informed the court that the party’s representation was rejected. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->