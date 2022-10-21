  
Nation Politics 20 Oct 2022 EC sacks Munugode RO ...
Nation, Politics

EC sacks Munugode RO over 'road roller' symbol row

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 21, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Election Commission of India. (Representational Image)
 Election Commission of India. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has cracked a whip on Munugode returning officer Jagannadha Rao for violating elections norms by changing Yuga Thulasi Party candidate K.Shiva Kumar’s allotted symbol from 'road roller' to 'baby walker'.

The EC fired Jagannadha Rao as RO on Thursday, replacing him with Miryalaguda RDO Rohith Singh, and reallocated Shiva Kumar's 'road roller' symbol with immediate effect. Following the candidate's complaint, the EC issued a notice to Jagannadha Rao on Wednesday and demanded an explanation within 24 hours.

Shiva Kumar filed a complaint with the EC on October 17, and the EC deputed an official from New Delhi to Telangana on Wednesday to investigate the matter. The EC found that Jagannadha Rao changed the symbol by using non-existent powers under Rule 10 (5) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, as well as failing to follow the commission's extant directions in the matter.

Shiva Kumar complained that he was allotted 'road roller' symbol by the RO in the draw of lots held on October 17 for allotting symbols to registered unrecognised parties and Independent candidates. However, subsequently the RO changed his symbol to 'baby walker' without any notice invoking the powers under Rule 10 (5) of Conduct of Election Rules 1961. The EC pointed out that under this Rule, only the Commission, not the RO, has the authority to revise the allotment order.

"The RO changing the symbol and allotting a new symbol in place of the originally allotted symbol invoking the provisions of Rule 10 (5) is ab-initio void being bad in law and facts. The same order is inconsistent with the Commission's relevant directions. The Commission also noted that the RO did not give any opportunity of hearing in the form of notice or otherwise to the candidate before changing the original symbol which is against the principle of natural justice," the EC noted.

...
Tags: election commission of india, munugode, eci, road roller, miryalaguda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO

Latest From Nation

Nearby factories blamed for polluting ground water (Representational Photo: AFP)

Telangana: Fluorosis-hit Choutuppal residents subject to severe joint pains

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO

Union Minister Kishan Reddy speaks to media over TRS government's tactics in Munugodu (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Mysterious 'grave' for Nadda pops up in Munugode



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Mysterious 'grave' for Nadda pops up in Munugode

Union Minister Kishan Reddy speaks to media over TRS government's tactics in Munugodu (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Fissures in AP BJP with Kanna blaming Veerraju for lack of coordination with JSP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently commented that despite his party having an alliance with BJP, there was no proper coordination from the BJP. (Representational Image)

TRS loses HC fight for changing car-like election symbols

The division bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy dismissed the plea, after the ECI informed the court that the party’s representation was rejected. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->