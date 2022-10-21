EC declares 104 out of 289 polling booths in Munugode as 'sensitive'

Official sources said these polling booths and villages were classified as “sensitive” taking into account past history and records, law and order problems, cash and liquor distribution. (Representational Image/ DC File)

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission (EC) has declared 104 polling booths out of a total Number of 289 in the Munugode Assembly constituency, which is going for bypoll on November 3, as “sensitive”. The EC has decided to deploy Central paramilitary forces along with state police forces to ensure free and fair elections. The EC has also declared 48 villages in Munugode constituency as “sensitive”. Official sources said these polling booths and villages were classified as “sensitive” taking into account past history and records, law and order problems, cash and liquor distribution.

Sources added that the EC has asked election officials to make arrangements to provide web-streaming or close circuit television cameras (CCTVs) for these polling booths to monitor polling on November 3. The EC will also appoint a micro-observer for each of these polling booths, who will be nominated from any of the Central government departments.

There are seven mandal in Munugode constituency, namely, Choutuppal, Narayanapuram, Munugode, Chandur, Marriguda, Nampally and Ghattupal.

The EC has set up 289 polling booths for the bypoll.

Choutuppal mandal has the highest number of sensitive polling booths at 22, followed by 17 each in Munugode and Chandur, 14 in Marriguda, 12 each in Narayapuram and Ghattupal and 10 in Nampally mandal. With regard to sensitive villages, Choutuppal has highest at 9, followed by 8 each in Munugode and Chandur, 7 in Narayanapuram, 6 each in Marriguda and Nampally and 4 in Ghattuppal.

Following the directions of the EC, the police department has made elaborate security arrangements from Thursday in the villages and polling booths identified as “sensitive”.

An SI or ASI has been deputed for each village in Choutuppal and Narayanpur mandals in addition to eight policemen from Thursday. Besides, an SI has been posted at every checkpost in these mandals.

For Choutuppal mandal, which has the highest number of sensitive villages and polling booths, officials have deputed a DCP, two ACPs, 12 CIs besides SIs and ASIs totalling 63. Two companies of central paramilitary forces have also arrived in this mandal.

At present, 400 police personnel belonging to state and Centre are working in Choutuppal mandal and 300 in Narayanpur.

For Narayanpur, officials have deputed a DCP, ACP, 8 CIs, 35 SIs and 16 ASIs.