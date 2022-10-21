  
Nation Politics 20 Oct 2022 EC declares 104 out ...
Nation, Politics

EC declares 104 out of 289 polling booths in Munugode as 'sensitive'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 21, 2022, 1:05 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Official sources said these polling booths and villages were classified as “sensitive” taking into account past history and records, law and order problems, cash and liquor distribution. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 Official sources said these polling booths and villages were classified as “sensitive” taking into account past history and records, law and order problems, cash and liquor distribution. (Representational Image/ DC File)

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission (EC) has declared 104 polling booths out of a total Number of 289 in the Munugode Assembly constituency, which is going for bypoll on November 3, as “sensitive”. The EC has decided to deploy Central paramilitary forces along with state police forces to ensure free and fair elections. The EC has also declared 48 villages in Munugode constituency as “sensitive”. Official sources said these polling booths and villages were classified as “sensitive” taking into account past history and records, law and order problems, cash and liquor distribution.

Sources added that the EC has asked election officials to make arrangements to provide web-streaming or close circuit television cameras (CCTVs) for these polling booths to monitor polling on November 3. The EC will also appoint a micro-observer for each of these polling booths, who will be nominated from any of the Central government departments.

There are seven mandal in Munugode constituency, namely, Choutuppal, Narayanapuram, Munugode, Chandur, Marriguda, Nampally and Ghattupal.

The EC has set up 289 polling booths for the bypoll.

Choutuppal mandal has the highest number of sensitive polling booths at 22, followed by 17 each in Munugode and Chandur, 14 in Marriguda, 12 each in Narayapuram and Ghattupal and 10 in Nampally mandal. With regard to sensitive villages, Choutuppal has highest at 9, followed by 8 each in Munugode and Chandur, 7 in Narayanapuram, 6 each in Marriguda and Nampally and 4 in Ghattuppal.

Following the directions of the EC, the police department has made elaborate security arrangements from Thursday in the villages and polling booths identified as “sensitive”.

An SI or ASI has been deputed for each village in Choutuppal and Narayanpur mandals in addition to eight policemen from Thursday. Besides, an SI has been posted at every checkpost in these mandals.

For Choutuppal mandal, which has the highest number of sensitive villages and polling booths, officials have deputed a DCP, two ACPs, 12 CIs besides SIs and ASIs totalling 63. Two companies of central paramilitary forces have also arrived in this mandal.

At present, 400 police personnel belonging to state and Centre are working in Choutuppal mandal and 300 in Narayanpur.

For Narayanpur, officials have deputed a DCP, ACP, 8 CIs, 35 SIs and 16 ASIs.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, election commission (ec), cash distribution
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO
EC sacks Munugode RO over 'road roller' symbol row
Mysterious 'grave' for Nadda pops up in Munugode

Latest From Nation

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has given his nod for amendment of certain sections in the housing act (DC Image)

Governor’s assent to law for affordable houses for all in Amaravati

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for advocating three marriages (Photo: PTI)

Jagan lambasts Pawan Kalyan for preaching three marriages

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh (PTI Photo)

Rahul promises support to VSP activists

According to trade sources, middlemen or commission agents make 40–60 profit on tomatoes purchased from farmers. (Photo:DC/Representational)

Chittoor jackpot system draining tomato farmers’ income



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

ECI has no power on electoral promises, Owaisi

In a letter to the ECI, the Majlis chief took objection to the former identifying social welfare schemes like loan waivers, pension schemes, and free public utilities and asking parties to justify their promises regarding such schemes. — PTI

KTR attacks Modi govt. over removal of Munugode RO

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Mysterious 'grave' for Nadda pops up in Munugode

Union Minister Kishan Reddy speaks to media over TRS government's tactics in Munugodu (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

Fissures in AP BJP with Kanna blaming Veerraju for lack of coordination with JSP

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recently commented that despite his party having an alliance with BJP, there was no proper coordination from the BJP. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->