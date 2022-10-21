Jagan lambasts Pawan Kalyan for preaching three marriages

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for advocating three marriages.

Addressing a public meeting in Avanigadda, the chief minister returned to his pet theme of terming PK “the adopted son of Chandrababu Naidu”, and said the celluloid hero was “acting” in politics at the behest of the former chief minister. He regretted that politics in Andhra Pradesh has touched a new low with leaders “hurling abuses and showing chappals” before television sets.

Jagan Reddy used to attack Opposition parties at his recent public meetings and he continued doing the same at a huge public meeting in Avanigadda. He said they have no achievements to tell the people while his government is actively pursuing its welfare agenda.

He said that while the state was going ahead with the three-capitals plan as part of its commitment for decentralisation of power and development of all areas, “some self-proclaimed leaders are advocating three marriages. They are shamelessly resorting to abusive language and showing slippers on TV channels.”

The CM wondered whether such leaders could be of any help to the people.

He said, “What would happen to the self-respect of our women if the words of these leaders are to be followed? Such leaders, who have nothing great to claim about cannot guide the people and the society. It is very clear that Chandrababu has instigated his adopted son (Pawan). Back-stabbers and leaders who change their colour like chameleon during election time and their friendly media have ganged up against the present government and ‘lone Jagan’ by forming unholy alliances.”

Observing that the coming 19 months will witness a continuous war between the pro-people government and the “yellow” gangsters who have formed opportunistic alliances, the chief minister expressed confidence that the people will fully stand by him to thwart their attempts.

“It is going to be a war between the poor and the capitalists, between the good and the evil, and between advocates of social justice and the people dividing the society,” he said.

Asking the people to keep away from slanderous propaganda, the CM said they should introspect whether they are benefitted or not by the welfare schemes of the present government.