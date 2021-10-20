TRS to conclude bypoll campaign with KCR’s public meet

HYDERABAD: The high-voltage campaign by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Huzurabad Assembly constituency since July will come to an end with a huge public meeting to be addressed by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on October 27, where the TRS is engaged in a fierce fight with the BJP.

However, TRS sources said the actual date of the Chief Minister’s public meeting was yet to be finalised as he was considering both October 26 and 27 but were hopeful that he might choose October 27 as it is the deadline prescribed by the Election Commission of India (EC) to end campaigning for the bypoll scheduled to be held on October 30.

Normally, EC mandates 48-hour 'silence period' before polling but in Huzurabad it prescribed 72-hour silence period. TRS leaders and cadre are pinning all their hopes on the Chief Minister’s public meeting that it will boost their party's winning chances in Huzurabad. Rao’s election rally will be held in the bordering area of Huzurabad as the EC capped public gathering at 1,000 for election rallies in Huzurabad.

TRS leaders identified a 25-acre ground on the outskirts of Penchikalpeta village in Elkathurthy mandal in Hanamkonda district which falls under Husnabad Assembly constituency. This village has been selected as it is just 5 kilometres from Huzurabad in Karimnagar district and does not attract EC's norms on public gatherings. The TRS wants to mobilise one lakh people for the Chief Minister’s meeting. TRS Husnabad MLA V. Satish Reddy and senior leader E. Peddi Reddy have already started making arrangements for the meeting at the venue.

The TRS campaign in Huzurabad is being led by the party's senior leader and finance minister T. Harish Rao all these days, who has been camping in the constituency since July. He is being assisted by ministers from undivided Karimnagar district Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar, besides scores of TRS MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders. The TRS has pitted Gellu Srinivas Yadav against BJP's Etala Rajender.