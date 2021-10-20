Nation Politics 20 Oct 2021 TRS to conclude bypo ...
Nation, Politics

TRS to conclude bypoll campaign with KCR’s public meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 20, 2021, 11:33 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 11:33 pm IST
TRS sources said the actual date of the Chief Minister’s public meeting was yet to be finalised as he was considering both October 26 and 27
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Facebook)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

HYDERABAD: The high-voltage campaign by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Huzurabad Assembly constituency since July will come to an end with a huge public meeting to be addressed by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on October 27, where the TRS is engaged in a fierce fight with the BJP.

However, TRS sources said the actual date of the Chief Minister’s public meeting was yet to be finalised as he was considering both October 26 and 27 but were hopeful that he might choose October 27 as it is the deadline prescribed by the Election Commission of India (EC) to end campaigning for the bypoll scheduled to be held on October 30.

 

Normally, EC mandates 48-hour 'silence period' before polling but in Huzurabad it prescribed 72-hour silence period. TRS leaders and cadre are pinning all their hopes on the Chief Minister’s public meeting that it will boost their party's winning chances in Huzurabad. Rao’s election rally will be held in the bordering area of Huzurabad as the EC capped public gathering at 1,000 for election rallies in Huzurabad.

TRS leaders identified a 25-acre ground on the outskirts of Penchikalpeta village in Elkathurthy mandal in Hanamkonda district which falls under Husnabad Assembly constituency. This village has been selected as it is just 5 kilometres from Huzurabad in Karimnagar district and does not attract EC's norms on public gatherings. The TRS wants to mobilise one lakh people for the Chief Minister’s meeting. TRS Husnabad MLA V. Satish Reddy and senior leader E. Peddi Reddy have already started making arrangements for the meeting at the venue.

 

The TRS campaign in Huzurabad is being led by the party's senior leader and finance minister T. Harish Rao all these days, who has been camping in the constituency since July. He is being assisted by ministers from undivided Karimnagar district Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar, besides scores of TRS MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders. The TRS has pitted Gellu Srinivas Yadav against BJP's Etala Rajender.

...
Tags: huzurabad assembly, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana rashtra samiti (trs), election commission of india (eci), huzurabad by poll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Centuries-old historic and valuable artifacts, sculptures and antique pieces of the Buddhist period and various dynasties of AP are showcased at British Museum Gallery No 33A in London. (Photo: British Museum Gallery)

Amaravati relics at British Museum; PM urged to get them back

SRC activists display placards while they stage protests against the leaders and activists of TDP, at GVMC Gandhi Statue junction in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (DC photo)

Naidu responsible for the outrage on people, says YSRC

Chief Minister KCR wanted appointment of special advocates to deal with illegal drug cases so that criminals might be punished expeditiously. (Photo: Twitter)

Cops informs KCR of whereabouts of ganja

Though the Election Commission targeted enrolling 10,000 dummy voters for the pilot project, only 3,830 persons registered their names.

Dummy e-voting ends in Khammam amid glitches



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amarinder Singh says will launch his own party, open to seat arrangement with BJP

Capt Amarinder Singh with PM Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress observes 'silent protests' demanding resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra

Activists of Youth Congress hold placards during a silent protest in New Delhi on October 11, 2021, days after at least eight people died in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Huzurabad bypolls: Cong letter to EC against cabinet minister's relentless campaign

Reddy that Rao has been relentlessly campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for the last one month setting aside all his work. (Photo: AP/File)

Bhabanipur bypoll result: Mamata Banerjee wins landslide victory from home turf

Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party celebrate after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee won the bypoll to Bhabanipur seat. (Photo: AFP)

Tough Naveen challenge to BJP

Mr Patnaik’s popularity remains unmatchable as the BJP faces a leadership crisis in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->