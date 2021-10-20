Nation Politics 20 Oct 2021 Biden appoints Telan ...
Nation, Politics

Biden appoints Telangana man as CEO of US Trade and Development Agency

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 20, 2021, 8:10 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 8:29 am IST
The mission of USTDA is to create US jobs through exports, supporting economic growth and facilitating development through sustainable infra
Hyderabad: US President Joe Biden appointed Vinai Thummalapally from Telangana state as deputy director and chief operating officer of the US Trade and Development Agency, according to an official release.

Thummalapally will assume the role of acting director. He had served as US Ambassador to Belize from 2009 to 2013 and as executive director of Select  USA from 2013 to 2017.

 

The mission of USTDA is to create US jobs through exports, supporting economic growth and facilitating development through sustainable infrastructure, said Thummalapally in the release.

He has over 30 years of experience in the private sector and his civic leadership experience includes service as a board member of the Indian American Impact Project, a non-profit promoting Indian Americans to run for public office. He has also served as a board member for Cyient, a global digital engineering and technology company. 

Born in Telangana, Thummalapally, the son of Dr T. Dharma Reddy and T Padmaja, he is closely associated with both Telugu states.

 

Telangana Development Forum congratulated Thummalapally, on his appointment. The TDF stated that during the recent Covid-19 pandemic, he supported and partnered with the forum to provide medical and other help to parts of rural Telangana.

Tags: vinai thummalapalli, us trade and development agency
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


