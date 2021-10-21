TD using filthy language, creating wedge in society: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the “abusive” comments of Telugu Desam leaders, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Wednesday that such language was hitherto unheard of in state politics and the TD has stooped so low.

The Chief Minister, who deposited Rs16.36 crore into the Jagananna Thodu scheme beneficiaries' accounts during the day for 4.5 lakh beneficiaries, said, “TD leaders are deliberately fostering enmity between people and people.” The Opposition is indulging in cheap politics. “We were also in the Opposition in the past, but have never used such words.”

Jagan Mohan Reddy said a TD-friendly media was deliberately using filthy language and whipping up passions. “They are unable to digest the growing popularity of the state government and doling out lies and distortions. The idea is to create a wedge among castes and religions for political gains.”

“The people of AP are watching how the Opposition is putting hurdles in the implementation of welfare schemes for the poor. They are filing cases in courts for fear Jagan will get the credit. In spite of these, the government has implemented its promises to the people and it will continue to do so,” the CM said.