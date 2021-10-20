Revanth dares KTR for open debate

TPCC president Revanth Reddy hoists the party flag to mark 31st anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana yatra at Charminar as party leaders look on, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy dared minister K. T. Rama Rao for open debate with him on any issue. “Rama Rao is junior to me in experience and in holding public offices,” he said. "I began my political career as a ZPTC member and served as MLC, MLA and MP," he said.

The Congress chief submitted a complaint on alleged irregularities in Huzurabad byelection to the Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel here on Tuesday. Speaking to newsmen, Revanth Reddy criticised the TRS and the BJP for making the Huzurabad byelection the costliest in the country. Minister T. Harish Rao and BJP candidate Etala Rajender ignored all norms in bypoll, he alleged.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress complained to the CEO against Harish Rao, who was spending crores of rupees in Huzurabad byelection. In a secret strategy, both the TRS and the BJP were responsible for halting of Dalit Bandhu scheme, he alleged.

TPCC president said they fielded student leader Balmuri Venkat as Congress candidate in Huzurabad as he fought against anti-people policies of the government. "We urged people of Huzurabad to vote for Congress from each household," he said.