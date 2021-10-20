Nation Politics 20 Oct 2021 Election Commission ...
Nation, Politics

Election Commission crossed its limit, says KCR on Dalit Bandhu cancellation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 20, 2021, 6:24 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 8:26 am IST
The CM urged beneficiaries not to be worried, saying the EC could not halt it for long
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: @trspartyonline)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: @trspartyonline)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in his first reaction opined that the Election Commission of India had “crossed its limits” in halting the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency citing the October 30 byelection.

The CM made this comment when media personnel raised the issue during his press conference at Yadadri on Tuesday.

 

"Dalit Bandhu was launched in July. It is an ongoing scheme. By halting an ongoing scheme, the EC has crossed its limits," Rao remarked.

He urged beneficiaries not to be worried, saying the EC could not halt it for long.

"The result will be declared on November 2. There will be no model code of conduct from November 4. The EC can stop this scheme only until November 4. I will visit Huzurabad and extend the Dalit Bandhu benefit to beneficiaries after November 4," Rao said.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, dalit bandhu, huzurabad assembly bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

EC stops Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad; TRS baffled
Opinions divided over Dalit Bandhu
Etala refutes allegations of writing to EC on stopping Dalit Bandhu scheme

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Dalit Bandhu scheme hangs in balance after EC asks TS to hold on in view of bypoll

The leaders met at a virtual conference late Monday night. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

New Mideast 'Quad' takes shape as Israel, UAE join India and America

Born in Telangana, Thummalapally, the son of Dr T. Dharma Reddy and T Padmaja, he is closely associated with both Telugu states. — DC Image

Biden appoints Telangana man as CEO of US Trade and Development Agency

Referring to people’s newfound interest in buying dry fruits to improve their immunity in the backdrop of Covid, trader Madhu Reddy said the cost of cashewnut increased to Rs 700 per kilo from Rs 600 and Badam to Rs 700 from Rs 500 before. — Representational image/Pexels

Edible oils, pulses and dry fruits beyond the reach of ordinary folks



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

As 31 MLAs camp in Delhi, Baghel says Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Twitter)

Congress observes 'silent protests' demanding resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra

Activists of Youth Congress hold placards during a silent protest in New Delhi on October 11, 2021, days after at least eight people died in an incident involving protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Modi enhanced value of Indian passport: Amit Shah

He appealed Goans to give a full mandate to the ruling BJP in the next year's Assembly elections too. (PTI)

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)

Crucial Congress Working Committee meets to discuss organizational polls

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC office in Delhi (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->