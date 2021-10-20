Election Commission crossed its limit, says KCR on Dalit Bandhu cancellation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in his first reaction opined that the Election Commission of India had “crossed its limits” in halting the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad Assembly constituency citing the October 30 byelection.

The CM made this comment when media personnel raised the issue during his press conference at Yadadri on Tuesday.

"Dalit Bandhu was launched in July. It is an ongoing scheme. By halting an ongoing scheme, the EC has crossed its limits," Rao remarked.

He urged beneficiaries not to be worried, saying the EC could not halt it for long.

"The result will be declared on November 2. There will be no model code of conduct from November 4. The EC can stop this scheme only until November 4. I will visit Huzurabad and extend the Dalit Bandhu benefit to beneficiaries after November 4," Rao said.