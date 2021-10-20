Dalit Bandhu scheme hangs in balance after EC asks TS to hold on in view of bypoll

Karimnagar: The beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu scheme who were not sanctioned units even after the government deposited the promised Rs 10 lakh into their bank accounts are a worried lot.

The Election Commission had issued an order on Monday night asking the state government to stop implementing the scheme in view of the ongoing byelection in the Huzurabad constituency.

Officials have deposited the Rs 10 lakh amount into the bank accounts of around 17,000 Dalit families but the beneficiaries were not allowed to withdraw the amount on the ground that they must first select an appropriate unit to utilise the money.

One of the beneficiaries told Deccan Chronicle that as soon as he received a message of deposit of Rs 10 lakh into his account, he met the officials and informed them about the units he wanted to start. "The officials kept my proposal on hold and did not sanction the unit," he said.

Another beneficiary said he proposed purchase of a four-wheeler to run a taxi service. "When I contacted the officials, they said many were choosing the same and that I must select some other unit. Meanwhile, the election schedule was announced."

"If officials gave me the permission to purchase a vehicle, I would not have faced any problem now," he said and expressed the doubt whether the scheme would be implemented at all.

TRS leaders blamed former minister Etala Rajendar, the BJP nominee, for stopping the scheme. Under the leadership of SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas, they burnt his effigy at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Huzurabad.

In retaliation, BJP leaders reached the spot and burned an effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that he had deceived the Dalits once again. TRS leaders tried to stop them, but in vain.

Police officials who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control and averted a clash.

Rajendar alleged that the CM had staged one more drama to deceive the dalits. “He is smart at playing such games before the elections. During GHMC elections, he played the same trick and deceived the people.”

Finance minister Harish Rao on Tuesday held a tele-conference with the mandal in-charge leaders and asked them to give wide publicity in the constituency against the BJP “for stopping the Dalit Bandhu scheme by writing a letter to the the election commission.”