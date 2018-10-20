Rahul Gandhi starts campaigning in Telangana today

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi will launch his party’s election campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana from Bhaimsa in Adilabad district on Saturday.

Mr Gandhi was supposed to participate in Rajiv Gandhi Sadhbhavana Yatra at Charminar in Hyderabad, followed by public meetings in Bhaimsa and Kamareddy. But, the Sadhbhavana Yatra has been postponed to the Saturday evening.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders are eagerly awaiting Mr Gandhi’s speech, expecting it to boost the confidence of party workers.

In his last review meeting with the TPCC leaders held in Hyderabad last month, Mr Gandhi had said that the TPCC has failed to claim the benefits of giving statehood to Telangana. He is expected to make this point more forcefully to the public though his meetings.