K Chandrasekhar Rao face-to-face with candidates

Published Oct 20, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Hyderabad: TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet with party candidates on October 21, a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi visits the state and addresses three meetings. After they took up the campaign for the December 7 elections, this is the first time that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao will be meeting with all of them.

A couple of hours after recommending the dissolution of the Assembly on September 6, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had announced the names of 105 candidates out of the 119 in the state. He was monitoring their campaign every day and passing on necessary directions to finetune their strategy.

 

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was speaking with the candidates over phone and inquiring about party position and public mood from them. To enable the candidates to assure the public in their campaign. 

The TRS leadership has directed all the 105 candidates to attend the meeting without fail. Sources said that during the meeting, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao will interact with all candidates and inquire about their campaign, the party’s standing and public reaction to the partial manifesto.

The TRS president will educate the candidates about the strategy to be followed in the campaign and how to behave in public and during the canvassing when they will be representing the party.

Mr Rahul Gandhi will address public meetings in Adilabad and the old Nizamabad districts on Saturday.

