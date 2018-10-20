search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP our 'common enemy', declare Karnataka Congress, JD(S) leaders

PTI
Published Oct 20, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
JD(S)-Cong alliance in state sent message to secular parties across country to unite to defeat 'communal forces' in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Projecting the unity between both the parties ahead of the November 3 bypolls to three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in the state, Congress and JD(S) leaders appealed to partymen, who had fought bitterly against each other ahead of May 12 assembly polls, to work unitedly to defeat the BJP. (Photo: @INCKarnataka)
 Projecting the unity between both the parties ahead of the November 3 bypolls to three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in the state, Congress and JD(S) leaders appealed to partymen, who had fought bitterly against each other ahead of May 12 assembly polls, to work unitedly to defeat the BJP. (Photo: @INCKarnataka)

Bengaluru: Terming the BJP as a "common enemy", the ruling Congress and JD(S) coalition in Karnataka Saturday said their alliance in the state was a message to secular parties across the country to unite to defeat "communal forces" in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Projecting the unity between both the parties ahead of the November 3 bypolls to three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in the state, Congress and JD(S) leaders appealed to partymen, who had fought bitterly against each other ahead of May 12 assembly polls, to work unitedly to defeat the BJP.

 

"Our aim is to strengthen the roots of secular system in the state and the country, and thereby get rid of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre which is the cause for several issues in this country," JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said.

Addressing a joint press meet organised by the coalition partners, he said, "This is just the preface. We will together win this by-elections. Though we have fought against each other in the past, we will fight together now to defeat communal forces and the system that intends to divide our society."

The press conference was attended by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. Bypolls for three Lok Sabha constituencies - Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya - and two assembly constituencies - Ramanagara and Jamkhandi - will take place on November 3.

Counting of votes will be on November 6.

The Congress has fielded its candidates in Jamkhandi and Ballari and JD(S) in Shivamogga, Ramanagara and Mandya under an electoral understanding.

Siddaramaiah, also coalition coordination committee chief, said keeping the Lok Sabha polls in mind, "We are setting a tone from Karnataka to defeat communal BJP, to unite secular forces and to stop the division of secular votes."

He said, "If secular forces unite, the BJP cannot win but as secular votes usually gets divided, the BJP gets advantage. So we have to stop it both in the state and at the national level. We have begun this process through our alliance in Karnataka."

Also expressing confidence that partymen at local level too would work together, he said, "For both our parties, politically and ideologically common enemy is the BJP... So defeating them is our duty and responsibility and we will do it."

The Congress and the JD(S) bitterly fought against each other ahead of the May 12 assembly elections in the state, especially in old Mysuru region, but they joined hands to form a coalition government as the polls threw up a hung verdict.

Suggesting that the alliance's victory in the by-elections will be "prelude" for Lok Sabha polls, leaders of both parties hit out at the BJP and accused it of continuing its efforts to gain power by destabilising the coalition government.

Leaders also expressed confidence over the government completing its term. Hitting out at the Modi-led government, Kumaraswamy accused it of neglecting Karnataka and not doing enough for flood and landslide-hit Kodagu district, despite repeated requests.

Exuding confidence that the coalition would win all the five seats in the bypolls, he said, "We will also together win all 28 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and thereby bring about a change in the national politics." Bypolls have been necessitated after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa (Shivamogga) and B Sriramalu (Ballari), and C S Puttaraju of JD(S) (Mandya) resigned as MPs on their being elected to the assembly.

By-elections to Jamkhandi assembly seat was caused by the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, while Ramanagara fell vacant after Kumaraswamy gave up the seat preferring Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won.

...
Tags: bjp, jd(s)-congress alliance, 2019 lok sabha elections, hd deve gowda, h d kumaraswamy, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TD leaders refute BJP MP allegations against N Lokesh

N Lokesh

PM Modi creating hurdles to AP’s development: TD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

TD turns focus on MLC polls in Guntur, Krishna

Telugu Desam (TD) has been concentrating on winning in Krishna and Guntur districts’ graduates constituency MLC election and has been directing party cadre to register graduates in the two districts as voters and to attract them towards TD.

Division in SP-BSP votes will be decisive in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav with his brother and Samajwadi Secular Morcha founder Shivpal Singh Yadav during a function on the birth anniversary of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, at Lohia Trust in Lucknow.

Kadiam Srihari, kin not to join Congress

Kadiam Srihari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham