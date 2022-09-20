Tharoor fails to get support from home state for Congress prez bid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of top Congress leaders in Kerala have come out openly in favour of Rahul Gandhi as the next Congress president.

Various groups within the Kerala unit of Congress have mounted pressure on the leadership to pass a resolution supporting Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leaders want the resolution to be passed while Rahul Gandhi is in Kerala as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A section of Congress leaders has categorically stated that they would not support Shashi Tharoor MP if he decides to run for Congress president’s post in the forthcoming organisational polls.

Former minister Mr Ramesh Chennithala said the Kerala PCC has not recommended any names so far. “I personally feel that Rahul Gandhi should become the AICC president. Lakhs of people are coming to greet Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo yatra. This indicates the faith that people of the country have in him. That’s why we all want him to be the AICC president,” he said.

K. Muraleedharan MP said the Congressmen in Kerala would only vote for members of the Nehru family for the top post. “Look at the crowds that are joining the yatra daily to meet Rahul Gandhi. Not more than ten people would have gathered had someone else led this yatra,” he said while taking a dig at the claims being made by some leaders.

Another MP from Kerala Mr Kodikkunnil Suresh said Tharoor does not seem to be serious in contesting the organisational polls. “Anyone who is eligible can contest the polls. Members of the Nehru family are most suitable and eligible for the post,” he said on the side-lines of Bharat Jodo yatra in Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has summoned K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary in charge of organisation to Delhi amid the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Venugopal left for Delhi in the morning after being directed to rush to the national capital immediately. Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Alappuzha district, is expected to leave for Delhi on Friday.