Sri Rama Sene to initiate campaign for ban on Waqf Board

Mangaluru: Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik has announced initiating a campaign for ban on Karnataka Waqf Board. While speaking to reporters in Dakshina Kannada Muthalik said that Waqf board is dangerous and the Union government should disperse it.

“If the Centre is not taking any steps, we will initiate ‘Ban Waqf Board,’ campaign,” he said.

Sri Rama Sene leader was in Dakshina Kannada to visit to the house of Praveen Nettaru who was murdered in July last.

“Recently, we’ve seen in Tamil Nadu where the Waqf board has claimed the ownership of an entire village. In Karnataka, the Board claims the ownership of a mosque near Balagavi SP office and also land near Vijayapura DC office. Waqf Board has grabbed properties from Hindus, farmers, laborers, and temples. The waqf board has the highest extent of land in the state. They are involved in Land Jihad,” he alleged.

Muthalik recalled the opposition posed by the board for the Ganesha festival at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

He also expressed unhappiness over the NIA probe into the Praveen Nettaru murder case.

“I have no faith in the NIA probe. NIA had investigated the Paresh Mesta murder case. The officials did not even visit his house. Let the government book the accused under the KCOC (Karnataka Control of Organized Crimes) Act. The murder of Praveen Nettaru was an organized crime with the involvement of PFI and SDPI members,” Muthalik alleged.