  
Nation Politics 20 Sep 2022 Rahul Gandhi kicksta ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi kickstarts 13th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, 225 km covered so far

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 20, 2022, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2022, 2:00 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 13th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Alappuzha district, Kerala. (PTI)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 13th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Alappuzha district, Kerala. (PTI)

Alappuzha: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kick-started the 13th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Cherthala here along with thousands of party workers.

The yatra began with the planting of a Rambutan sapling at St. Michael's College. It was organised by Sasthravedi, the environment wing of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

The morning leg of the yatra will cover a distance of around 14 km and conclude at Kuthiyathodu here.

According to AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, the yatra has covered a distance of 255 km in 12 days.

"Today Bharat Yatris will walk 15 kms from Cherthala to Kuthiyathodu in Alappuzha district during the morning session of the padayatra. The campsite tonight is in Kochi district," Ramesh tweeted.

Senior Congress leaders K Muraleedharan, Pawan Khera, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan and Shanimol Usman, among others, walked with Gandhi in the morning.

Men, women and children were seen waiting along a highway, one side of which was packed with followers and supporters, to catch a glimpse of Gandhi who stopped every now and then to meet people.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1. 

...
Tags: congress bharat jodo yatra, kerala leg of bharat jodo yatra, : rahul gandhi
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)


Related Stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra's usefulness for Congress and Rahul cannot be denied: Sharad Pawar
Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note
Second day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra sees huge turnout

Latest From Nation

Since the Greenfield airport, proposed to be set up at Parandur with ultra-modern facilities, might take a while to become operational with even land acquisition for the project not yet started and the plan was never to abandon the present airport in Meenambakam, the runway extension work is likely to start soon in right earnest making use of 10.20 acres of land, handed over to the Airports Authority of India recently by the State government.(PTI)

Chennai may see triple decker planes soon

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

Experts keep close watch as cheetahs adapt to new environment in Kuno National Park

The victim, Jamal Saheb, was a resident of Buddaram in Chintakani mandal. He was on his way to Gandrai village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh to be with his daughter residing there.(Representational image)

Pillion-rider kills scooterist by lethal injection on his thighs

Panneerselvam, who left by an Indigo flight to Varanasi, was accompanied by half a score of family members as he is reportedly visiting the holy city to pay obequies to his wife, Vijaylakshmi, who passed away in September 2021.(O. Paneerselvam)

Both OPS and EPS fly out of Chennai



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka to give sops to firms only if Kannadigas get priority in jobs

the Karnataka government is slated to introduce a bill to promote use of Kannada during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature this week. (Image: DC)

Bandi Sanjay to resume his padayatra on Monday

File photo of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his Praja Sangram Yatra. (DC Image)

Tharoor endorses petition seeking 'constructive reforms' in Cong; meets Sonia Gandhi

File photo of Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image

Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges PLC with saffron party

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda after joining the BJP in New Delhi, Monday (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->