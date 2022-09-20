  
Nation Politics 20 Sep 2022 Kejriwal calls for & ...
Nation, Politics

Kejriwal calls for 'Bharatiya' system of education

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 20, 2022, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2022, 6:22 pm IST
A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal (Image: PTI)
 A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal (Image: PTI)

VADODARA: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for a “Bharatiya” or indigenous system of education in the country in the place of the one inherited from the British.

Speaking at a town-hall meeting with parents and teachers here as part of his campaign for the coming Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also said that India should become a destination for students from all over the world, like Nalanda University was in ancient times.

A participant at the program asked if the text books prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) should be changed.
“Not just NCERT books but the entire content needs to be changed. There is a need to start a Bharatiya education system in the country by abolishing the British education system,” he said.

The country made a mistake by not doing away with the old education system after 1947, Kejriwal said.

“The entire system of education was left to us by the British. It is the system Macaulay prepared in the 1830s so that we could serve them by becoming clerks. I respect all freedom fighters, but when the country attained independence, we should have prepared a new system of education for independent India by abolishing the old British education system,” he said.
His government in Delhi is working on this, Kejriwal added.

“For example, our children start looking for a job after completing graduation. We need a system to prepare students who would not search for jobs but offer jobs. We have started the system in Delhi. For 11th and 12th students, we have started teaching them how to do business,” he said.

Students in Delhi schools are also being taught patriotism and how to become a good human being, the AAP leader added.

“India attained independence 75 years ago. Despite having the best engineers, doctors, our country lagged behind. Today our children go to Ukraine for medical education, it is a matter of shame,” he said.

“Students from across the world came to study at Nalanda University in ancient India....Today our students are going abroad,” Kejriwal said, adding that foreign students should come to    India rather than the other way round.

In Delhi, four lakh students shifted from private schools to government schools as the AAP government reformed government    schools, he claimed.

About 1,100 students from Delhi government schools passed NEET and IIT-JEE for admission to top medical and engineering colleges, he added.

“I am totally convinced that one thing that can rid the country of poverty is education. If we provide good education to our children, then our country will no longer remain poor, it can become better than America,” he said.

Kejriwal also alleged that the AAP tried to book 13 venues in the last four-five days for holding dialogues on education in Gujarat but the ruling BJP's workers threatened the venue owners.

“They (BJP) think the country is so weak that if they threaten, there will be no dialogue on education. There will be dialogue on education, and both the government and private schools of Gujarat will be improved (if AAP came to power),” he added.

...
Tags: indian education system, arvind kejriwal, gujarat assembly elections
Location: India, Gujarat, Vadodara (Baroda)


Related Stories

Amit Shah take swipe at Arvind Kejriwal, says 'Dream sellers' won't win in Gujarat
AAP claims party office in Gujarat raided; cops deny
Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela meets KCR

Latest From Nation

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav addressing FICCI LEADS 2022 session on Clean and Green Globe (Photo: Twitter/Bhupender Yadav)

Loss and damage will be major topic for discussion at upcoming COP27: Bhupender Yadav

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AP)

Shun poll-focused approach, Modi tells mayors

A file phtoo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Tharoor fails to get support from home state for Congress prez bid

A file photo of DNK keader A. Raja

TN BJP leader files complaint with LS Speaker against DMK MP's hate speech



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Donâ€™t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi kickstarts 13th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra, 225 km covered so far

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 13th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Alappuzha district, Kerala. (PTI)

Karnataka to give sops to firms only if Kannadigas get priority in jobs

the Karnataka government is slated to introduce a bill to promote use of Kannada during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature this week. (Image: DC)

Tharoor fails to get support from home state for Congress prez bid

A file phtoo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Bandi Sanjay to resume his padayatra on Monday

File photo of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his Praja Sangram Yatra. (DC Image)

Tharoor endorses petition seeking 'constructive reforms' in Cong; meets Sonia Gandhi

File photo of Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->