Governor creating constitutional crisis in Kerala at behest of BJP, RSS: CPI(M)

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 20, 2022, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2022, 12:42 pm IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (PTI)
 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's ruling CPI(M) on Tuesday accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of creating a constitutional crisis in the state at the behest of the BJP and RSS.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and the state's former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac alleged Khan was trying to implement the policies of the BJP-RSS in Kerala and the same is evident from his conduct of the last few days.

Rajesh alleged that the BJP knows it cannot buy or intimidate Left MLAs to join it, as it did in other states like Karnataka and Goa, and "therefore, they are trying to create a Constitutional crisis here."

Isaac, speaking on similar lines, alleged, "Wherever there is a non-BJP government, they are using the Governor to create problems in those states. Look at Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Jharkhand, it is happening at all those places, not just Kerala."

They said withholding assent to the University Laws and Lok Ayukta Amendment Bills by the Governor and saying in advance that he will not sign them without even seeing them indicates a pre-conceived mindset.

Rajesh said the Governor's conduct indicates "whom he is working for and where is the remote control."

"The RSS is creating this constitutional crisis by using the Governor," he added.

Isaac said the Governor should understand his position and powers.

"He is bound to act as per the advice of the cabinet. But he is acting as if he is the King of Kerala. That is not acceptable. The only solution to the problem is to counter it politically," he said.

"Who is he to say he won't sign the bills passed by an elected government and will keep it in his pocket," Isaac further said.

The reactions of the two CPI(M) leaders come a day after Khan held an unprecedented press conference at the Raj Bhavan to release video clips of the alleged heckling against him at Kannur University in 2019 and letters sent to him by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on interference in university matters.

At the press meet, Khan had also accused the chief minister and the state government of using "pressure tactics" against the Raj Bhavan and using force to silence voices of dissent.

He had also indicated that he was against the University Laws and Lok Ayukta Amendment Bills.

Tags: arif mohammed khan, constitutional crisis, kerala governor vs ldf government
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


