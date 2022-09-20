Congress asks each booth committee at Munugode for 250 votes

Hyderabad: As part of strategy for the Munugode bypolls, the Congress has decided to deploy between 10 and 20 activists for each booth committee as members, whose job it is to ensure that the traditional votes remain with the party. Each booth committee member will be asked to secure at least 10 votes for the party.

During the coordination meeting chaired by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Munugode, the booth committee coordinators were asked to set a target of 250 votes from each booth. The PCC has appointed coordinators for every booths. While some have one booth, others were given responsibility of two.

A cluster coordinator for close to a dozen booths will be reporting to the mandal convener of the party who will report to the mandal incharge. There are some 44 booths in Munugode mandal alone.

The meeting also discussed issues of concern like how the party still faced a threat of dissent by sarpanchas, MPTCs and other public representatives. Those present in the meeting brought to the notice of Bhatti how the TRS and BJP leaders were trying to encourage desertion through various means.

Bhatti, along with incharges MLA D. Seethakka and Ch Vijay Ramana Rao, asked the partymen to highlight the welfare schemes which were initiated under the Congress government, besides talking about the party’s ideology which was the driving force during India’s independence struggle.

The leaders spoke about how Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s personal business interests had plunged the entire constituency to face a bypoll and smacked the self respect of Munugode.