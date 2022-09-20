Andhra Pradesh's health reforms package costs Rs 16,225 crore

Jagan said the government was also spending Rs 12,268 crore for the establishment of 17 new medical colleges. The procedures in the Aarogyasri scheme have been increased to 3118, it providing the best medical services. — By Arrangement

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said in the state assembly on Tuesday that the government is spending Rs 16,225 crore through the Nadu-Nedu on medical and health reforms, so as to provide best services to the public.

He said the government was also spending Rs 12,268 crore for the establishment of 17 new medical colleges. The procedures in the Aarogyasri scheme have been increased to 3118, it providing the best medical services.

Jagan said, “YSR Village Clinics and the Family Doctor concept are being developed so that Village Clinics and PHCs take care of the preventive medicine side while the CHCs as also area and district hospitals would do curative treatment. Every mandal will have four doctors and two ambulances, with one doctor and an ambulance touring the villages assigned to them. Regular visits would help the doctors familiarize with the patients and their ailments, thus developing a rapport, he said.

Of the 10,032 village clinics, 3,673 are ready and Rs 1,692 crore was spent on this. The project would be completed by the year-end. Staff recruitment would be done by October 15.

In addition to the 11 teaching hospitals, another 17 hospitals were coming up. Construction was at various stages. The medical and health care sector in the district has improved majorly as compared to the previous government’s term.”

Jagan said, “If we look at the condition of the hospitals before we came to power, from the village to state level, they were in a state of ruin. We have seen children die of rat-bites in these hospitals. We also saw operations done in the light of the cell phone.”

“We don't have tier-1 cities. There are no cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore, we don't have super specialty hospitals and state of the art medical facilities. Hence we started developing this sector through Nadu-Nedu,” the CM asserted.

Jagan said, “After YSR's death, the Arogyasri scheme was watered down. By the time the YSRC came to power, the previous government owed `680 crore to the network of hospitals. As a result, the common people did not get treatment under the Arogyasri scheme in those hospitals. I started treatment as a ‘doctor’ to cure them from such conditions. We have paid dues to all hospitals immediately, regardless of who owned the hospital. That's why even Balakrishna's hospital (Basavatarakam Hospital) is getting its bills cleared much faster now than during Chandrababu's term.”