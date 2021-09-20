YSRC proves might; sweeps parishad polls

YSR Congress Party leaders and activists beating the drums and firing crackers at the central office near Tadeaplli in Guntur District on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSR Congress (YSRC) swept the mandal and zilla parishad elections, decimating the Opposition parties Telugu Desam, BJP, Jana Sena and Communists with a huge margin.

According to the results announced till 9 pm on Sunday, the YSRC won 433 of the 515 zilla parishad territorial committees (ZPTC). The TD won just five ZPTCs, BJP one and CPM one.

Of the 7,220 mandal parishad territorial committees (MPTC), the YSRC won 5,695 MPTCs, the TD 763, Jana Sena 125, BJP 26, CPI 8, CPM 15, Congress three and Independents 150 MPTC seats.

There were 660 ZPTCs in 13 districts of AP in which 126 were elected unanimously, elections were held to 515 ZPTCs. No opposition party reached double digit numbers as TD won only six ZPTCs, CPM one and one independent. The YSRC grabbed 433 ZPTCs.

The counting of votes passed peacefully without any untoward incidents.

The YSRC made a clean sweep in ZPTCs by winning 60 seats in Anantapur out of total 63 seats restraining TD to only one seat and another one was won by an independent. The YSRC won 40 ZPTCs in Prakasam district out of 56 in which 8 were unanimous earlier without giving a chance to other parties including the TD. In Krishna district, YSRC won 40 ZPTCs out of total 49 in which two were unanimous earlier and TD won two, in Kurnool district YSRC grabbed 36 ZPTCs out of total 53 in which 16 were unanimous earlier, in Nellore YSRC won 34 out of total 46 in which 12 were unanimous earlier and in Guntur YSRC bagged 44 out of total 57 in which 8 were unanimous earlier.

In Visakhapatnam, YSRC won 34 out of total 39 in which one was unanimous earlier and the TD and the CPM won one seat each. In Chittoor, the YSRC won 33 ZPTCs out of total 65 in which 30 were unanimous earlier, in Vizianagaram, the YSRC grabbed 31 ZPTCs out of total 34 in which three were unanimous earlier, the ruling party won 30 ZPTCs in Srikakulam out of total 38, in West Godavari, the YSRC won 28 ZPTCs out of total 48 in which two were unanimous earlier and JS won one, in Kadapa, the YSRC won 10 ZPTCs out of total 50 in which 38 were unanimous earlier and the TD was limited to only one seat. In East Godavari, the YSRC won 13 ZPTCs out of 62 and the TD won one seat.

Similarly, there were 10,047 MPTC seats in 13 districts of AP in which 2,371 were unanimous and elections were held for 7,219 seats in which the YSRC won a mammoth 5,695 MPTCs, the TD won 763, the Jana Sena showed a better performance by winning 125 seats, the BJP won 26 seats, the CPM 15, the CPI eight and the Congress won only three seats and independents won 150 seats.

The YSRC showed best performance in Anantapur district by winning 713 MPTCs out of total 841 in which 50 were unanimous and the TD won 49, the BJP, the JSP, the CPI and the CPM won one seat each and 15 were independents.

In Krishna district, the YSRC won 572 MPTCs out of total 812 in which 226 were unanimous and the TD won 60, the JSP nine, the BJP and CPI one each and five were independents.

In Guntur, the YSRC won 495 MPTCs out of total 862 in which 226 were unanimous and the TD won 57, the JSP 10, CPI one and seven were independents.

In West Godavari, the YSRC won 576 MPTCs out of total 876 in which 74 were unanimous and the TD won 91, the JSP 56, the BJP 3 and 11 were independents. In Srikakulam, the YSRC won 484 MPTCs out of total 678 in which 66 were unanimous and the TD won 74, the JSP 1, the BJP 1 and 10 were independents. In Kurnool, the YSRC won 406 MPTCs out of total 807in which 312 were unanimous and the TD won 62, the JSP 2, the BJP 3 and 11 were independents.

In Vizianagaram, the YSRC won 389 MPTCs out of total 549 in which 55 were unanimous and the TD won 86, BJP 1 and 11 were independents. In Chittoor, the YSRC won 389 MPTCs out of a total 886 in which 433 were unanimous and the TD won 25, and five were independents.

In Visakhapatnam, the YSRC won 450 MPTCs out of total 652 in which 37 were unanimous and the TD won 118, the Congress 2, the JSP 2, the BJP 6, the CPI 2, the CPM 3 and 28 were independents. In East Godavari, the YSRC won 496 MPTCs out of total 1,184 in which 82 were unanimous and the TD won 66, the JSP 45, the BJP 1, the Congress 1, the CPM 7 and 13 were independents. In Kadapa, YSRC won 93 MPTCs out of total 5,545 in which 432 were unanimous and the TD won 11, the BJP 7 and 5 were independents. In Nellore, the YSRC won 312 MPTCs out of total 562 in which 188 were unanimous and the TD won 31, the JSP 1, the BJP 2, the CPM 3 and 13 were independents.

In Prakasam, the YSRC won 320 MPTCs out of 784 in which 348 were unanimous and the TD won 33, the CPM 1, the CPI 1 and 13 were independents.