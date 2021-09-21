Intense rivalry for TRS district posts takes violent turn

The party leadership launched an organisational restructuring exercise on September 2 which will conclude on September 30.

HYDERABAD: It seems that the TRS leadership has taken a serious view of the raging infighting in the party during the ongoing exercise to restructure the party.

It is learnt that the TRS leadership directed ministers and MLAs in the respective districts to suspend those who create ruckus in party meetings being convened to elect new committees for six years, according to sources. The party leadership launched an organisational restructuring exercise on September 2 which will conclude on September 30.

The constitution of new committees at mandal and district levels has been creating troubles for the party although it was a smooth affair at the village and ward levels. Violence has been witnessed in a few districts including Nalgonda, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Khammam during the election of committees.

The political rivalry between leaders who are in the TRS since its inception in 2001 and those who defected to it after it came to power in 2014 is leading to clashes between the groups, each group is trying to accommodate their followers in the-newly constituted party committees.

In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a tussle broke out between labour minister Ch Malla Reddy and former TRS Medchal MLA M. Sudheer Reddy over the constitution of new committees. Sudheer Reddy was Medchal MLA from 2014 to 2018. But in the 2018 Assembly polls, he was denied a party ticket. The party chose Malla Reddy over him, who won and became a minister. The political rivalry between the groups continues since then.

The party later made Sudheer Reddy's son Sharat Chandra Reddy as zilla parishad chairman of Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Sharat on Monday threatened to resign from the TRS alleging that Malla Reddy was giving posts only to his followers in all the committees unilaterally. The party leadership pacified him later assuring that justice would be done to him.

In Nalgonda district, infighting between rival groups led to an attack on Alair MLA, government whip Gongidi Sunitha Reddy. Violence broke out during the election of TRS president for Turkapalli mandal. The police arrested four party activists who indulged in violence.

The party's former mandal president Padala Srinivas was in the race for the post but the MLA chose her follower Narender Reddy. This led to clashes between both the groups. Padala's follower's attacked the MLA's car and damaged furniture in the party office in protest.

In Khammam, group rivalry came to the fore in the election of party's mandal presidents in Yellandu, Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta and Pinapaka Assembly constituencies. Party leaders are forced to conduct elections in the presence of police forces fearing attacks from rival groups.

The party leadership fears that the election of new district presidents next week would create more trouble as all MLAs and ministers in respective districts are keen on ensuring these posts for their followers.

Against this backdrop, the party leadership warned of suspension for five years for those who indulge in violence in party meetings.