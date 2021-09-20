Nation Politics 20 Sep 2021 KCR reviving feudali ...
KCR reviving feudalism in state: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 20, 2021, 8:40 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2021, 9:11 am IST
Sanjay Kumar reiterated that the Praja Sangrama Yatra aimed to know the problems of people not for political mileage
 The BJP president wondered how the state GDP would increase while lakhs of youths were suffering from unemployment problems. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was dividing people on the lines of castes and religions for political benefits. Chandrashekar Rao pushed Telangana society into feudalistic times by dividing people on caste lines, he criticised. “There is no history of the BJP dividing people on caste lines and it is committed to national integrity,” he said.

His Praja Sangrama Yatra continued on the 23rd day on Sunday in Lingampet mandal of Yellareddy Assembly constituency limits of Kamareddy district. The BJP president interacted with tribals, Muslims and others during his walkathon in villages and tribal hamlets. BJP leaders and activists accompanied him during the padayatra, which passed through the reserve forest areas.

 

For the first time, Muslim women came out and thanked Sanjay Kumar for introducing Triple Talaq Bill by the Central government. Around 100 women in Lingampet mandal headquarters met Sanjay on Sunday during the padayatra and extended their solidarity for the Praja Sangrama Yatra. The women said the Triple Talaq Bill benefitted Muslim society.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar said unfortunately people across the state were hoping for byelections in their respective Assembly constituencies to resolve their problems. Chandrashekar Rao was not paying attention to the problems of people, unless there was a by-election, he criticised.

 

Sanjay Kumar reiterated that the Praja Sangrama Yatra aimed to know the problems of people not for political mileage. Problems of the poor would be resolved when the BJP came to power in Telangana in 2023, he said. Thousands of families sacrificed their lives for Telangana state, but only the KCR family was enjoying the fruits of the new state, he criticised.

The BJP president wondered how the state GDP would increase while lakhs of youths were suffering from unemployment problems. Chandrashekar Rao began political gimmicks after the success of Amit Shah meeting in Nirmal, he said. “The Chief Minister is unable to digest the reports of intelligence on Nirmal meeting success,” he said and objected to the TRS government promoting liquor sales by waiving off renewal fee for bar licences.

 

Sanjay Kumar alleged that the Chief Minister was a liar and no election promise was fulfilled in Yellareddy Assembly constituency. Earlier, the BJP president addressed the party Medak district leaders at Lingampet. He also inaugurated a blood donation camp. BJP Kamareddy district unit president Aruna Tara, former MLA Ravinder Reddy, Narsapur and Zaheerabad Assembly constituency in-charges Gopi and J. Sangappa and other leaders were present.

