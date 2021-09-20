Nation Politics 20 Sep 2021 HC bench faults Hous ...
Nation, Politics

HC bench faults Housing Board for troubling genuine buyers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 20, 2021, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2021, 7:28 am IST
The bench made it clear that the buyers cannot be subject to suffering for the disputes between the Housing Board and the developers
Telangana High Court (PTI)
 Telangana High Court (PTI)

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice T. Vinod Kumar, on Monday reproached the Telangana State Housing Board for  not registering plots and villas for decades, after collaborating with private firms to develop its own lands.

The bench made it clear that the buyers cannot be subject to suffering for the disputes between the Housing Board and the developers and they can’t be forced to approach civil courts to seek redressal.

 

The bench was dealing with an appeal filed by the Housing Board, which challenged the single court order, which had directed the Board in April to register flats and villas situated at Ramky Enclave, near the Warangal railway station in favour of the buyers within four weeks. He ordered the Housing Board to pay Rs 10,000 to each purchaser, for the delay in registration.

Telangana Housing Board is the owner of the land situated at Warangal, in Sy. No.4(P), and 5 part of Girmajipet village, and Sy. Nos.67(P), 68(P), 71(P), 72, 73, 74, 76(P) of Laxmipura village, admeasuring 32 acres and 69 guntas and the land was given to Ramky Developers to develop villas. Meanwhile, the Housing Board made a sale agreement with the purchasers, who paid full sale consideration long ago.

 

Due to the dispute between the developer and the Board, registrations were denied in favour of the purchasers. When the issue came to the High Court, the single bench court issued orders and directed them to pay costs to the purchasers. These orders were challenged by the Housing Board by way of an appeal.

The division bench dismissed the appeal and reiterated the directions issued by the single bench. While adjudicating the appeal, the court criticized the Housing Board for making the purchasers move the courts even after they had paid the entire amount more than a decade back.

 

Tags: telangana state housing board, ramky enclave, warangal railway station
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


