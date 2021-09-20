Groupism during polls should not continue after being elected to power: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Groupism during elections should not continue after one comes to power and the interests of the public in general should be the focus, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

The CM's remarks came during a training session organised for the ministers of his cabinet.

The training was attended by ministers Roshy Augustine, V N Vasavan, Ahammad Devarkovil, P A Mohammed Riyas, P Rajeev, A K Saseendran, Dr R Bindhu and others.

During the session, the CM said that once MLAs are elected to power they should not be partial towards those who helped them and be biased against those who did not.

They should consider everyone equally as part of the general public, he said.