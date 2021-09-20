Nation Politics 20 Sep 2021 Groupism during poll ...
Nation, Politics

Groupism during polls should not continue after being elected to power: Kerala CM

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2021, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2021, 4:13 pm IST
The CM's remarks came during a training session organised for the ministers of his cabinet
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(Photo: PTI)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Groupism during elections should not continue after one comes to power and the interests of the public in general should be the focus, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

The CM's remarks came during a training session organised for the ministers of his cabinet.

 

The training was attended by ministers Roshy Augustine, V N Vasavan, Ahammad Devarkovil, P A Mohammed Riyas, P Rajeev, A K Saseendran, Dr R Bindhu and others.

During the session, the CM said that once MLAs are elected to power they should not be partial towards those who helped them and be biased against those who did not.

They should consider everyone equally as part of the general public, he said.

...
Tags: kerala cm, pinarayi vijayan, kerala government
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Revanth Reddy, who reached the 'Amara Veerula Sthupam' (martyrs' memorial) in front of the Assembly as announced by him, alleged that the culture of pubs and drug abuse increased during the TRS rule in the state. (AFP Photo)

Revanth Reddy, Rama Rao spar over 'drug culture' in Telangana

By deriving more doses out of the each 10 ml vial, the State has been able to vaccinate 4.13 crore persons in Government Covid Vaccination Centres. (AP Photo)

Tamil Nadu seeks 50 lakh additional doses of Covid vaccines

Kerala High Court. (PTI)

More and more minor rape victims moving Kerala HC for terminating pregnancies

Channi, the first Dalit chief minister of the state, said he will become the voice of the common people of Punjab and will always remain accessible to the people. (Photo: Facebook)

Newly sworn-in Punjab CM Channi appeals Centre to repeal farm laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Newly sworn-in Punjab CM Channi appeals Centre to repeal farm laws

Channi, the first Dalit chief minister of the state, said he will become the voice of the common people of Punjab and will always remain accessible to the people. (Photo: Facebook)

Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab chief minister

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. (ANI)

Congress picks Charanjit Singh Channi, gives Punjab its first Dalit chief minister

Punjab CM Designate Charanjit Singh Channi submits the letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit afte the former was announced as the next CM of Punjab, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Amarinder wrote to Sonia before quitting, expressed anguish at political events

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)

Will BJP welcome Capt Amarinder Singh with minimum support price deal?

Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->