Nation Politics 20 Sep 2021 Congress picks Chara ...
Nation, Politics

Congress picks Charanjit Singh Channi, gives Punjab its first Dalit chief minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHHAR KHAN WITH BUREAU INPUTS
Published Sep 20, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Mr Channi, who has a law and an MBA degree, was amongst the four Cabinet ministers who had rebelled against Capt Amarinder Singh last month
Punjab CM Designate Charanjit Singh Channi submits the letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit afte the former was announced as the next CM of Punjab, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Punjab CM Designate Charanjit Singh Channi submits the letter to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit afte the former was announced as the next CM of Punjab, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: After 24 hours of tense drama, the Congress finally announced the name of Charanjit Singh Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab to replace Captain Amarinder Singh who had resigned on Saturday evening.

Mr Channi, 58, is a three-time MLA and the first Dalit chief minister of the state. Technical education minister in the outgoing Captain Amarinder Singh Cabinet, he was also the leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. In the Assembly, he represents the Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

 

As Punjab has the largest percentage of Dalits, the Congress wants to capitalise on appointing the first Dalit chief minister in the state that is due to go to polls early next year.

Mr Channi was accused of sexual harassment by a woman IAS officer for allegedly sending an inappropriate text in 2018, but the officer didn't file a complaint. The claim resurfaced in May after the state's Women's Commission sent a notice asking for the state government's response.  

Mr Channi, who has a law and an MBA degree, was amongst the four Cabinet ministers who had rebelled against Captain Amarinder Singh last month, demanding a change in the leadership.

 

Congress general secretary incharge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, tweeted on Sunday, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab."

However, heavy drama ensued during the day before selecting Mr Channi. The first choice of the Congress high command was 78-year-old party loyalist Ambika Soni who politely refused the offer citing health reasons. However, she went on to add that a Sikh chief minister will be more suitable for Punjab. Speaking to the media, she said, “I have turned down the offer (to become the next chief minister of Punjab). It has been my belief, not from today but since the past 50 years, that the main face or the chief minister of Punjab should be a Sikh.” Many in the party feel that the real reason she turned down the offer is that she did not want to be a “night watchman”.

 

After Ms Soni’s refusal and insistence on a Sikh, the name of former state unit chief Sunil Jakhar was also ruled out. The next contender for the top job in the state was Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a minister in Captain Amarinder Singh’s government. But his nomination was reportedly vetoed by the state unit chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Finally the high command settled on the Dalit leader Mr Channi, bearing in mind that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is in a pre-poll alliance with the Akali Dal in Punjab. Insiders claim that it is possible that Mr Channi may not be the CM face after the elections, in case the Congress wins.  

 

Mr Channi will be sworn in on Monday morning and insiders claim that two deputy chief ministers may also be sworn in along with him.

With the swearing in, the Congress hopes to put at rest the turbulence in the party that has been going on for the last four months.

Captain Amarinder Singh extended his best wishes to Mr Channi for being elected as his successor in the state. He had vowed to fight tooth and nail if Mr Sidhu was made the chief minister by the party.

Trouble in the Congress’ Punjab unit started when the high command appointed Mr Sidhu as the state unit chief against the wishes of Captain Amarinder Singh. Things got out of hand when Mr Sidhu started his public outbursts against Captain Singh.

 

Emboldened by the state unit chief, several MLAs and ministers of the government started an open rebellion. Within a month, a “humiliated” Captain Amarinder Singh was forced to resign.

With the Assembly elections now just about four months away, the Congress hopes to start with a clean slate with a new chief minister and a new Cabinet.

...
Tags: punjab elections, charanjit singh channi, minister of punjab, dalit chief minister, captain amarinder singh, chamkaur sahib constituency, women's commission, harish rawat, ambika soni, sukhjinder singh randhawa, navjot singh sidhu, bahujan samaj party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 20 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

Will BJP welcome Capt Amarinder Singh with minimum support price deal?

Families had a gala time watching various idols making their way to Hussainsagar, while some youth dressed up in the same attire with a theme. Representational Image (DC Image)

Ganeshas of various shapes make nimajjan colourful

Post the immersion, NGUS convener Subrahmanyam repeated his charge that not only is YSRC government unwilling to respect sentiments of Hindu devotees, it is even trying to suppress Hinduva Dharma. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Defying ban, Ganesh idol immersed in Vinayakasagar at Kakinada

Vasantha Lakhsmi, a resident of Jal Vayu Towers at lower Tank Bund, said the processions have been a nightmarish experience. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Residents relocate to escape from noise pollution on final day of immersion



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amarinder wrote to Sonia before quitting, expressed anguish at political events

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi gets a three-week birthday bash as popularity dips

BJP supporters perform rituals on the banks of river Ganga to celebrate 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Patna, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)

'Humiliated' Amarinder Singh quits as Punjab CM, says Sidhu is 'incompetent'

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (PTI)

Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka: BJP State executive meeting on Sunday to discuss strengthening party

Yediyurappa, who has planned a State-wide tour aimed at strengthening the party for the 2023 Assembly polls and to bring it back to power, said he has already travelled to Mysuru and the surrounding areas and would travel to other places after the ongoing legislature session. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->