Nation Politics 20 Sep 2021 Ballots damaged by t ...
Nation, Politics

Ballots damaged by termites and get wet in rain water in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 20, 2021, 12:22 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2021, 12:22 am IST
The counting personnel separated the termites and wet ballots and the remaining ballots were counted from such boxes
As the counting for MPTCs and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh was held on Sunday, poll officials at a few centres were surprised to find that the ballots were not kept safely. (Representational Photo:DC)
  As the counting for MPTCs and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh was held on Sunday, poll officials at a few centres were surprised to find that the ballots were not kept safely. (Representational Photo:DC)

KAKINADA: As the counting for MPTCs and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh was held on Sunday, poll officials at a few centres were surprised to find that the ballots were not kept safely. Some of them were damaged by insects like termites and some ballots were drenched in rainwater, as they were kept in locked rooms for months since April last.

The counting personnel separated the termites and wet ballots and the remaining ballots were counted from such boxes.

 

According to sources, 60 ballot papers for the Pulimeru MPTC election in Peddapuram mandal and 20 ballots in K Gangavaram in the Agency area were damaged by termites.

Some of the ballots at Aratlakatla polling station in Karapa mandal ZPTC’s boxes were wet. The counting personnel dried the wet ballots and later counted those votes.

East Godavari district collector Harikiran said some ballots were damaged as they were kept in boxes for six months. The matter was referred to the state election commission. As per its instructions, further steps would be taken.

 

However, such votes too would be counted, and based on the margin of votes, the results would be declared.

Meanwhile, several polling personnel have complained that they were not provided food or drinking water. At the Rangaraya Medical College counting centre, the personnel came out from the counting hall to raise the grievance.

Kakinada RDO Chinni Krishna immediately arranged food for them. At the Samalkot counting centre, teachers deputed for the work came out by late evening and sought food at night. Sources said the food arrangements have been entrusted to the Mandal Praja Parishad development officers, but, they failed to act properly.

 

...
Tags: paper ballots, termites, mptc election
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Of the total 1.86 crore consumers, state government will subsidise power supply to around 40 lakh consumers. Representational Image. (PTI)

APERC permits discoms to collect ₹ 3,669 crore True-Up charges

Khiartabad ganesh been taking for immersion at hussain sagar lake on Sunday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Ganesha gets joyful send-off

YSR Congress (YSRC) stormed Naidu’s bastion Kuppam in Chittoor district by winning all four ZPTCs and majority of the MPTC seats in the constituency. (Representational Photo: DC)

YSRC storms into Naidu’s Kuppam

The team of 266 – both Indian tent turtles, and Indian roofed turtles – were taken to Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh forest department and the Turtle Survival Alliance. (Photo:DC)

Rescued turtles board Air India flight for grand journey to Lucknow from Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amarinder wrote to Sonia before quitting, expressed anguish at political events

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi gets a three-week birthday bash as popularity dips

BJP supporters perform rituals on the banks of river Ganga to celebrate 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Patna, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)

'Humiliated' Amarinder Singh quits as Punjab CM, says Sidhu is 'incompetent'

Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to media after submitting his resignation to Governor Purohit Banwarilal at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (PTI)

Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka: BJP State executive meeting on Sunday to discuss strengthening party

Yediyurappa, who has planned a State-wide tour aimed at strengthening the party for the 2023 Assembly polls and to bring it back to power, said he has already travelled to Mysuru and the surrounding areas and would travel to other places after the ongoing legislature session. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->