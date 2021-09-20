Ballots damaged by termites and get wet in rain water in AP

As the counting for MPTCs and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh was held on Sunday, poll officials at a few centres were surprised to find that the ballots were not kept safely. (Representational Photo:DC)

KAKINADA: As the counting for MPTCs and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh was held on Sunday, poll officials at a few centres were surprised to find that the ballots were not kept safely. Some of them were damaged by insects like termites and some ballots were drenched in rainwater, as they were kept in locked rooms for months since April last.

The counting personnel separated the termites and wet ballots and the remaining ballots were counted from such boxes.

According to sources, 60 ballot papers for the Pulimeru MPTC election in Peddapuram mandal and 20 ballots in K Gangavaram in the Agency area were damaged by termites.

Some of the ballots at Aratlakatla polling station in Karapa mandal ZPTC’s boxes were wet. The counting personnel dried the wet ballots and later counted those votes.

East Godavari district collector Harikiran said some ballots were damaged as they were kept in boxes for six months. The matter was referred to the state election commission. As per its instructions, further steps would be taken.

However, such votes too would be counted, and based on the margin of votes, the results would be declared.

Meanwhile, several polling personnel have complained that they were not provided food or drinking water. At the Rangaraya Medical College counting centre, the personnel came out from the counting hall to raise the grievance.

Kakinada RDO Chinni Krishna immediately arranged food for them. At the Samalkot counting centre, teachers deputed for the work came out by late evening and sought food at night. Sources said the food arrangements have been entrusted to the Mandal Praja Parishad development officers, but, they failed to act properly.