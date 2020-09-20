Nation Politics 20 Sep 2020 KCR tells MPs to opp ...
Nation, Politics

KCR tells MPs to oppose farm bills

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 20, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Telangana chief minister says Bills will be big injustice to farmers
KCR said that it was stated in the Bills that farmers could sell their produce anywhere in the country. But in reality, farmers seldom go to faraway places and it was traders and corporate companies who travel anywhere in the country to buy or sell their goods. — DC photo
 KCR said that it was stated in the Bills that farmers could sell their produce anywhere in the country. But in reality, farmers seldom go to faraway places and it was traders and corporate companies who travel anywhere in the country to buy or sell their goods. — DC photo

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has asked his party MPs to vote against the farm bills in the Rajya Sabha, saying they would cause great injustice to farmers.

Talking with TRS Parliamentary Party leader Dr. K Keshava Rao over phone on Saturday, the chief minister pointed out that the Bill will cause severe harm to the farming community and was only meant to benefit the corporates.

 

Emphasising the need to oppose the Bills, KCR explained “for the public consumption, it was stated in the Bills that farmers could sell their produce anywhere in the country. But in reality, farmers seldom go to faraway places and it was traders and corporate companies who travel anywhere in the country to buy or sell their goods.

“The Bill will throw open flood gates for the Corporate companies and private traders to expand their operations across the country."

He questioned “how is it possible for farmers who produce in small quantities, hire lorries to transport their yield to faraway places at a high expense in their attempt to earn profits?”

 

Terming that these Bills are nothing but sugar-coated pills, the Chief Minister asked the MPs that these Bills should be opposed at all costs. Finding fault with the Centre’s decision to reduce the import tax from 50 per cent to 15 per cent allowing import of one crore tonnes of maize from abroad, KCR questioned the Union of India what will happen to our farmers and their produce if the Centre opens doors for imports.

Stating that the Centre had already procured 70-75 lakh tonnes of maize, he pointed out “Whom does the Centre want to benefit at a time when the nation is facing an economic slowdown? We have plenty of maize produced in the country.

 

He instructed the MPs to oppose and vote against the Bills in Rajya Sabha since they will cause huge losses to the agriculture sector and are against the interests of farmers in the country.

...
Tags: kcr, economic slowdown, farm bills
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, following the passing of agriculture bills in the 'Lok Sabha' (house of representatives), on the outskirts of Amritsar on Sunday. — PTI photo

Farm Bill will destroy us, cry ryots even as PM Modi terms it watershed moment

Aman Shetty and Akeel Nousheel — DC Photo

ABCD actor Kishore Aman Shetty arrested in Mangaluru for peddling drugs

Ruckus erupts in the Rajya Sabha as Opposition rushes to Well of House over agriculture related bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Sunday. — PTI photo

Heated debate on farm bills; Opposition members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

A suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist after being arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Kochi on Saturday. — PTI photo

Presence of Qaeda operatives among workers causes concern



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Rayadu, du Plessis star as CSK trashes Mumbai Indians by five wickets

CSK player Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday. (PTI)
 

IPL 2020: Empty stadium, canned cheers, and did you hear the thwack of bat on ball?

CSK player Piyush Chawla reacts after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI)
 

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Virat Kohli to David Warner: Five explosive players to watch out in IPL 2020

Hyderabad player and Captain David Warner.
 

IPL schedule released: CSK to take on Mumbai Indians in opener

File picture shows Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni at an IPL match. — Sandeep Shetty photo
 

Chennai Super Kings: Top-four contenders despite missing Raina

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (left) and Suresh Raina. (PTI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Wary of COVID-19 spread in Parliament, monsoon session may end sooner

New Delhi: MPs leave after attending proceedings of the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Seating arrangements for Members have been made in both the Houses to help them maintaing physical distancing in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Harsimrat is SAD but speaks tenderly about NDA

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who has resigned as Union food processing minister to protest against the government's agriculture bills. (PTI)

In Rajya Sabha, Opposition blames Centre for failing to act against COVID-19 on time

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (PTI)

Rahul's stamp evident as Sonia revamps Congress Working Committee

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

TRS MPs to fight for Telangana's GST dues in Parliament

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP K Keshava Rao addresses party MPS meeting ahead of the Parliament session, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad Thursday. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham